Ola Orebiyi is unconcerned with Instagram. “I’m the sort of person that comes on social media for a month but then leaves for five,” says the actor, who takes the lead in Bertrand Desrochers and Darragh Carey’s directorial debut, A Brixton Tale. “I want to interact with people face to face.” However when we initially meet Orebiyi’s character Benji, it’s through the lens of a handheld camera. The images are grainy and the tone is deeply voyeuristic, setting an unsettling tone that continues throughout the picture’s 76-minute run time.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO