Pella Memorial Day Service Returns Sunday
American Legion Post 89 in Pella and VFW Post 5242 are hosting the annual City of Pella Memorial Day service this weekend. The remembrance ceremony will be held at the Pella Memorial Building this Sunday at 2 p.m. District 79 Representative Dustin Hite will be speaking during the approximately one hour program. The event also includes a tribute to veterans who died in the past year, a performance by the Pella Barbershop Singers, and an American Legion Firing Squad salute with the playing of Taps. .www.kniakrls.com