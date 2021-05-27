Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pella, IA

Pella Memorial Day Service Returns Sunday

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Legion Post 89 in Pella and VFW Post 5242 are hosting the annual City of Pella Memorial Day service this weekend. The remembrance ceremony will be held at the Pella Memorial Building this Sunday at 2 p.m. District 79 Representative Dustin Hite will be speaking during the approximately one hour program. The event also includes a tribute to veterans who died in the past year, a performance by the Pella Barbershop Singers, and an American Legion Firing Squad salute with the playing of Taps. .

www.kniakrls.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Society
Pella, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Pella, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Hite
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#American Legion Post 89#Vfw Post 5242#Veterans#Barbershop#Firing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Middle School Donations

Pella Middle School Students Trace Hopkins, Emma Wick, Emerson Wogen, and Evalee VanZee discuss the annual social studies concession stand, and making donations to non-profit organizations. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Pella, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Pella Middle School students spotlighted for donating checks

PELLA — Students from Pella Middle School were recognized on Friday for both their character and charitable work. Around the beginning of lunch hour, five students of each grade level were acknowledged for demonstrating the pillars of characters. The 7th grade students who were presented the Character Awards were Abigail...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Police Department Presenting Topics for City Council Tuesday

Following regular business, the Pella Police Department will present two different topics to the Pella City Council Tuesday. A discussion will be held during Policy and Planning regarding UTV/Golf Cart use in the Pella City Limits, and a proposal for a community fundraising project related to a new K-9 unit.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Boyhood Home of Wyatt Earp Reopens in Pella

After a 2 ½-year closure for a $1 million renovation, the Boyhood Home of Wyatt Earp has re-opened in Pella. Executive Director of Pella Historical Society and Museums Valerie Van Kooten says the newly interpreted space tells the story of the 14 years the Nicholas Earp family lived in Pella, and the three years (1861-1864) that they lived in this particular space. It then follows the legendary lawman as he travels West.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Area Police Remembered for On-Duty Sacrifice During Peace Officer Memorial Day

Today is National Peace Officer Memorial Day, and the family of a Pella officer killed on duty 41 years ago continues to remember his legacy. John E. Van Haaften was shot and killed in April of 1980 while conducting an undercover drug bust in Knoxville. Sharyl Hanthorn was married to John when he was killed, and she honors him annually with a scholarship given to graduating Pella and Pella Christian high school seniors.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella School District Announces Summer Lunches

Any child in need of a meal during the summer can get those through the Pella School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the district will be able to provide lunches to children of all ages in June and July as part of COVID-19 funding from the federal government. Ebeling says details about where to pick those up will be established soon.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Middle School Students Recognized, Donate to Charity

It was a day for recognition and celebration at Pella Middle School as the end of the school year approaches. Seventh and eighth grade students demonstrating outstanding behavior were recognized by the Pella Middle School Student Council Friday through Character Counts, including the following individuals:. 8th Grade: Kytilin Plate, Claire...
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Knoxville Schools Remains Without a COVID-19 Case

The Knoxville Community School District continues to have no COVID-19 infections as of the latest update. This includes both students and staff. The Knoxville School Board recently voted to require masks in school for the remainder of the school year, but will discontinue that requirement for all functions beginning June 1st.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella City Band Returns This Summer

A staple of summer entertainment in Pella returns soon as the warmest months of the year approach. The Pella City Band performs an evening concert on the back of the Tulip Toren in Central Park at the end of each weekly Thursdays in Pella event. The Pella City Band rehearses every Wednesday in June and July at 7:00pm in the Pella Middle School Band Room. The band is open to any and all community members, and new and returning members are always welcome. For questions or more information, please contact Director Gabe Schott at pellacityband@gmail.com.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Midwest Sanitation & Recycling – Pella & Oskaloosa

Midwest Sanitation & Recycling is currently seeking applicants for CDL Truck Drivers in Pella, Oskaloosa and surrounding areas. Drivers will be home each night! Drivers will work approximately one Saturday per month as needed. This is an hourly position. Class A or B CDL required. Pay is negotiable depending on...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella School District Working Toward Next Round of Facility Updates

The Pella School Board reviewed the district’s facility plan at a work session this week. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says a list of prioritized projects first developed in 2019 was brought back before the board, with several key initiatives in the works, including:. – Additional classrooms and storage at Jefferson Intermediate...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

PACE Alliance to Present “Standing Ovation” Awards

Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance Alliance members are invited to the 2020 Standing Ovation Awards and Thank You Reception, Friday, June 4 on the Molengracht Canal. The festivities will begin at 4:45 p.m. with appetizers, drinks, and live music from Liberty Street Kitchen. The PACE Alliance is expected to...
Pella, IAMurray Ledger & Times

Reinhardt honored at scholarship celebration

PELLA, Iowa - Abigail Reinhardt of Almo was one of more than 800 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college’s annual Scholarship Celebration on Thursday, April 22. The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scholarship Celebration in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Reinhardt received the Francis C. & Jeannette Huyser Endowed Scholarship, Floyd & Ruth Nagel Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella High School Seniors Celebrate Awards Night

The Class of 2021 was celebrated at Pella High School during an awards night Wednesday. Members of the upcoming graduating class received scholarships through Dollars for Scholars and other awards and recognition from the school and community organizations. Pella Christian High School hosts their senior awards night on Wednesday, May 19th.
Marion County, IAkniakrls.com

Two Marion County Public Health Vaccine Clinics This Week

Marion County Public Health will hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. A first dose Moderna clinic will be held Thursday, May 13th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the department’s office in Knoxville. Those who live or work in Marion County and are at least 18 years old are eligible. Appointments must be scheduled online.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Mary Evers Scholarship Recipients for 2021

The Mary Evers Scholarship Committee for the Auxiliary for Pella Regional Health Center announced the following scholarship recipients for 2021: Roselaure Fuller, Rachel Heerema, Ella Johnson, Emily Uitermarkt, Emma Yoder, Courtney Duinink, Jalyne Riggen, Maria Schirz, Grace Bokhoven, Maggie Showman, Danielle Vandevoort, Taylea Manly, Kierra Payne, Jessica Reitz, Nicole Richardson, and Morgan Stockman. In loving memory of their daughter, Dr. and Mrs. Evers established the Mary Evers Scholarship Fund in 1966. Through the Auxiliary, this scholarship assists future nurses to realize their dream. The Mary Evers Nursing Scholarships are available to graduates of Pella or Pella Christian or who work at Pella Regional and are beginning their nursing degree or for those who are continuing their education.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

NEW Program Nurses Honored for 2020 Success

It’s the end of National Nurses Appreciation Week, a time to recognize the critical medical personnel and the role they play in treating and caring for patients. As part of the Nurse Week celebration at Pella Regional Health Center, nursing staff who have participated in the NEW (Nursing Excellence Within) Program from 2020 are honored. The NEW Program is a way to recognize and reward registered nurses within Pella Regional for their professional and personal growth and accomplishments.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Band Seniors Reflect on 2020-21 Year

A pair of Pella High School seniors said farewell to the band program over the weekend during Tulip Time, an opportunity they both appreciated as they move on. Annika Boonstra, senior drum major of the Marching Dutch, was the 2021 Directors Choice Award winner, while Abbi Adrian, saxophone with Pella Jazz I and color guard member, won the Arion Award at the end of the academic year concert last month.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella City Council Approves Fire Truck Purchase; Discusses Development Tuesday

The Pella City Council held a special session Tuesday to approve the purchase of a new fire truck. The Pella Fire Department used Sourcewell to acquire a bid; the organization combines the buying power of 50,000 government entities, including several in central Iowa. The purchase agreement with Reliant Fire Apparatus, Inc., is for $666,693 for a new Pierce Enforcer Pumper truck, with delivery occurring after July 1st, 2022.