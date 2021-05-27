Pella Memorial Day Service Returns Sunday

A staple of summer entertainment in Pella returns soon as the warmest months of the year approach. The Pella City Band performs an evening concert on the back of the Tulip Toren in Central Park at the end of each weekly Thursdays in Pella event. The Pella City Band rehearses every Wednesday in June and July at 7:00pm in the Pella Middle School Band Room. The band is open to any and all community members, and new and returning members are always welcome. For questions or more information, please contact Director Gabe Schott at pellacityband@gmail.com.