A chicken nugget from McDonald’s which resembles an Among Us Crewmate is now being sold on eBay for over $34,000. The nugget first debuted on the reseller site with a set price before being relisted as an item to bid on, and with over 100 bids placed on it by now, it’s been pushed up to that lofty price. There are still just over two days left on the item, too, so we could see the bidding price go even higher than that.