Heat Safety Important for Extended Periods Outdoors

After rounds of showers and thunderstorms brought some needed moisture over the weekend, additional chances for rainfall will persist over the next seven days. According to the National Weather Service, periodic showers and thunderstorms are possible daily, with widespread totals of 1-2” expected in total to accumulate over the course of the week. However, full-day washouts are not in the forecast, as most precipitation will be scattered in nature. Most of Marion and Warren Counties were removed from the U.S. Drought Monitor Report this past week, however, portions of Polk and Jasper County are now experiencing moderate drought, mainly along and north of Interstate 80. This week’s showers and thunderstorms could impact this week’s State Track and Field Meet in Des Moines as well. Stay tuned to 92.1 KRLS for the latest weather information.