Indianola, IA

Heat Safety Important for Extended Periods Outdoors

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite expected temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s over the Memorial Day Weekend, those spending time outdoors should take proper precautions to being outside in the sun. Bob Soukup with the Indianola Fire Department tells KNIA News if you are planning on being outside for an extended amount of time to drink plenty of water, and to watch for signs of being overheated such as extreme fatigue, nausea, or a headache, and if you need to take a break in the shade or air-conditioning to do so. Soukup also said if there are any questions if someone is dealing with a heat-related illness, do not hesitate to call 911. For more information, tune in to today’s Let’s Talk Indianola.

