Catch these original plays the first weekend in October. Each autumn, Burning Coal Theatre Company brings the dead back to life through a series of short plays. Presented within the historic Oakwood Cemetery, the original works — most by local playwrights — offer dramatic interpretations of key moments in the lives of a few of the deceased buried there. From tragic to heroic to comical, these reimagining highlight impact they had on the formation of our Capital City. And since the plays are all presented within the cemetery, it’s just possible that one of their ghosts may be in the audience…

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO