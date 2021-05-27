Cancel
Pella, IA

Thursdays in Pella Return Next Week

By Andrew Schneider
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance is gearing up for the upcoming Thursdays in Pella. Mary Mansfield with the PACE Alliance says each Thursday in June and July, volunteers and local businesses will partner to host several activities in downtown Pella. Each evening will include food stands, performances on the Tulip Toren, and the City Band wrapping up the night. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting during every Thursdays in Pella event this summer.

