AMD continue pushing the boundaries of their processor tech, with the introduction of AMD 3D chiplet technology. What could be a real breakthrough in packaging technology combines AMD's innovative chiplet architecture with 3D stacking they claim "provides over 200 times the interconnect density of 2D chiplets and more than 15 times the density compared to existing 3D packaging solutions" which they've been collaborating on with TSMC. They showed it in a real-world application too as they did this 3D bonding with a 5000 Series processor prototype. AMD claim they're going to begin production with these 3D chiplets by the end of this year.