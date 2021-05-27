Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Danny Rose leaves Tottenham after 14 years with club

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SZJ3_0aD4hg8q00
Danny Rose did not feature for Tottenham after January 2019 (PA Archive)

Danny Rose’s 14-year association with Tottenham is over after he left the club at the end of his contract.

The 30-year-old joined from Leeds in 2007 and went on to make 241 appearances, being a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s team that challenged for honours over a number of seasons.

But the last two years have been difficult for him, having fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho.

He spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Newcastle and, after vowing to allow his sizeable contract at Spurs to run down, he was banished to the under-23s this campaign and was not even registered in the club’s Premier League squad.

Much of his plight under Mourinho was caught on camera in Amazon Prime Video’s All or Nothing documentary.

The defender was shown having a confrontation with the Portuguese about why he was not being selected and threatened to go and see Daniel Levy about his plight and a perceived preferential treatment to other players.

Rose said: “How I’m being treated. I was very excited when you came as manager but if you don’t want me to play, I’d rather you just told me now and I’ll stay at home, gaffer. I’ll train at home.

“It’s facts. The whole changing room know it’s facts. Not fair. And I’m going to see Daniel as well. So when Daniel’s in tell him I’m looking for him.”

Rose, who won 29 England caps while at Spurs, will now try and resurrect his career by finding a new club as a free agent.

[xdelx]

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga also leaves the club at the end of his contract.

The Argentinian joined the club in 2017 and made 37 appearances as Hugo Lloris’ understudy.

When Joe Hart arrived in the summer he moved further down the pecking order and spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish side Elche.

“The club can confirm the departures of Danny Rose and Paulo Gazzaniga following the conclusion of their contracts,” a statement read.

“We thank Danny and Paulo for their service and wish them well for the future.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Gazzaniga
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Joe Hart
Person
Jose Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Newcastle#England#Spurs#Amazon Prime Video#Portuguese#Argentinian#Leeds#Leaves#Spanish Side Elche#Gaffer#Seasons#Honours#Loan#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Spurs tight-lipped amid report Harry Kane tells club he wants to leave in summer

Tottenham insisted their focus remained on the Premier League run-in amid a fresh report that striker Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave. It has been claimed by Sky Sports that the England captain, unhappy with Spurs’ lack of progress, has informed the north London outfit he wants to depart this summer, and that he wants his destination decided before the European Championship, which gets under way on June 11.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan after ending club’s Serie A title drought

Antonio Conte has left his role as Inter Milan manager despite leading the club to the Serie A title this season. The former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy boss ended Inter’s 10-year trophy drought by clinching the Scudetto ahead of city rivals AC Milan, but his exit comes amid reported disagreement with the club’s ownership over finances and the need to cut costs and sell players this summer.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Micah Richards issues big Manchester United claim on Harry Kane amid verdict on Man City stance

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he cannot see his old club spending the sum of money that will be needed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea among the clubs named as potential suitors for the England international.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'We need an ambitious coach': Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says Jose Mourinho's successor at Tottenham MUST take the team forward after admitting merely securing Europa League football would now be 'fantastic'

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants his side to appoint an 'ambitious' new manager. Spurs are looking for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho following the Portuguese's sacking last month and are understood to have compiled a shortlist. Ryan Mason is in temporary charge until the end of the season and...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Positivity around club bringing joy back to Tottenham football

The 2-0 victory over Wolves yesterday wasn’t the only positive to celebrate, as Tottenham went about their business with a resounding sense of joy scarcely seen this season. While it wasn’t Tottenham’s most convincing performance, the home side still breezed through the 90 minutes relatively untroubled. Ryan Mason’s side came out of the gates slowly, struggling to take control of a match that was there for the taking.
MLSSB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Monday, May 17

Here’s a fun new warm up shirt a number of MLS teams sported over the weekend ahead of Pride month. A couple of weeks ago, a very insignificant series of events led me to a list of footballers’ personal logos. It turns out that there are enough to rank, but too many to rank them all in one Hoddle, so instead I’m spotlighting a few from the non-comprehensive list I have assembled. For what it’s worth, it’s pretty fair to assume the rest are very basic and more or less the same.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Crouch reveals Tottenham offer for Gerrard as manager chances rated

Peter Crouch believes that Tottenham will be unable to lure manager Steven Gerrard to the club, just like they did when he was a player. Spurs remain on the hunt for a new permanent boss after sacking Jose Mourinho in April. Talk of the appointment has gone fairly quiet, but the London club have suffered several setbacks. Erik Ten Hag has extended his contract at Ajax, while Julian Nagelsmann has agreed a deal with Bayern Munich.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Dele Alli explains how he is getting mojo back, but ‘not happy’ with position

Dele Alli said he is enjoying being back in the first team with Tottenham but admitted this season has not been good enough. Alli found himself frozen out under Jose Mourinho earlier this season. Since the head coach was sacked, he has found more gametime under interim boss Ryan Mason. He is still yet to complete a full game this season but managed a joint-best of 82 minutes against Wolves on Sunday.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Despite the rumours, Lloris wants extended Tottenham stay

Hugo Lloris is set to offer Tottenham a major boost ahead of next season by extending his stay with them. The French World Cup winner and Spurs’ captain has been one of their most reliable stars since he moved to London from Lyon. Every manager that has been at the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Home is where the heart is for this Tottenham ace midfielder

Gareth Bale has scored nine Premier League goals since his return to the club, all of which have come at the friendly confines of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It’s both an incredible and concerning stat depending on which side of the fence you sit. Let’s focus on the lush green, pristine and expansive side of the fence, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane tells Tottenham he wants to leave this summer to spark £150m transfer tussle between City, United and Chelsea... and the England captain wants his future sorted BEFORE Euro 2020

Harry Kane has informed Tottenham he wants to leave this summer sparking a £150million scramble for the England captain. The centre-forward’s desire to leave Spurs has been an open secret for over a year - and the 27-year-old has now told chairman Daniel Levy of his intention to move ahead of next season.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Leicester's FA Cup win is revenge against clubs who set out to destroy them

The emotion that engulfed the Wembley pitch to mark Leicester City’s glory was of an intensity to match any of the FA Cup’s greatest giant-slayings. And yet in one sense, this was hardly an upset of the odds at all. The victors stand third in the Premier League table, while the vanquished lie fourth. In the repeat fixture at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, Brendan Rodgers knows that his players can seal a Champions League place next season at Chelsea’s expense. For all that their second major trophy in five years is justly heralded as one of English football’s great romances, Leicester would be no one’s idea of rank outsiders.