Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pella, IA

Summer Reading Programs Return to Pella Next Week

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer reading programs begin June 1st at the Pella Public Library. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says reading challenges for prizes will return, but with more digital options for reading logs. Additionally, programs and entertainment will be available for children to participate in beginning next week. Click here to learn more about what’s available this summer at the Pella Public Library, and hear more about the program on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.

www.kniakrls.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Pella, IA
Pella, IA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pella Public Library#Summer Reading Programs#June#Prizes#Logs#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Politics
Related
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Middle School Donations

Pella Middle School Students Trace Hopkins, Emma Wick, Emerson Wogen, and Evalee VanZee discuss the annual social studies concession stand, and making donations to non-profit organizations. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Pella, IAPosted by
Oskaloosa Herald

Pella Middle School students spotlighted for donating checks

PELLA — Students from Pella Middle School were recognized on Friday for both their character and charitable work. Around the beginning of lunch hour, five students of each grade level were acknowledged for demonstrating the pillars of characters. The 7th grade students who were presented the Character Awards were Abigail...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Middle School Students Recognized, Donate to Charity

It was a day for recognition and celebration at Pella Middle School as the end of the school year approaches. Seventh and eighth grade students demonstrating outstanding behavior were recognized by the Pella Middle School Student Council Friday through Character Counts, including the following individuals:. 8th Grade: Kytilin Plate, Claire...
Pella, IAOskaloosa Herald

Boyhood Home of Wyatt Earp re-opens in Pella

PELLA — After a two-and-a-half year closure for a $1 million renovation, the Boyhood Home of Wyatt Earp has re-opened in Pella. The newly interpreted space tells the story of the 14 years the Nicholas Earp family lived in Pella, and the three years (1861-1864) that they lived in this particular space. It then follows the legendary lawman as he travels West.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella School District Announces Summer Lunches

Any child in need of a meal during the summer can get those through the Pella School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the district will be able to provide lunches to children of all ages in June and July as part of COVID-19 funding from the federal government. Ebeling says details about where to pick those up will be established soon.
Marion, IAPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Marion Students and Parents Want to End School Year Early

It's been a tough year for the Marion Independent School District. The pandemic of last year. The derecho which damaged buildings and property. And lets just not get into the mascot name change fiasco. So you can see why students and parents wish this school year would just get over already! Well, CBS2 reports that a new petition has been started to end the school year in Marion a week early.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Schools Absences Dropping as Homestretch of Academic Year Approaches

On the final day of seniors in the building, the Pella School District reported its first day without an active positive COVID-19 case since April, and one of its lowest overall absence numbers since returning to in-person learning. Just 25 students missed class for any reason Friday, and no students were reported to be in remote learning for quarantine since Wednesday. Pella Schools Superintendent Greg Ebeling says they intend to finish the school year with mask requirements, but have been relaxing many of the stricter guidelines over the past few weeks with the vast majority of staff vaccinated and case counts remaining low in the community and district wide since March. Ebeling anticipates significant relaxing of standards heading into the next academic year, especially as more adults and children receive COVID-19 vaccines and if case counts and hospitalizations remain low.
Iowa City, IAOskaloosa Herald

Pella's Austin Adrian receives Tippie Department of Accounting award

IOWA CITY — Austin Adrian of Pella was one of 28 students enrolled in the Henry B. Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa who received annual awards presented by the Department of Accounting. Adrian received the Iowa Society of CPAs Outstanding Senior Award and Department of Accounting...
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Knoxville Schools Remains Without a COVID-19 Case

The Knoxville Community School District continues to have no COVID-19 infections as of the latest update. This includes both students and staff. The Knoxville School Board recently voted to require masks in school for the remainder of the school year, but will discontinue that requirement for all functions beginning June 1st.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Band Seniors Reflect on 2020-21 Year

A pair of Pella High School seniors said farewell to the band program over the weekend during Tulip Time, an opportunity they both appreciated as they move on. Annika Boonstra, senior drum major of the Marching Dutch, was the 2021 Directors Choice Award winner, while Abbi Adrian, saxophone with Pella Jazz I and color guard member, won the Arion Award at the end of the academic year concert last month.
Iowa Stateswiowanewssource.com

Alternative Grazing Management Field Day Set in Marion County

KNOXVILLE – High grain prices will likely put pressure on hay and forage availability across the upper Midwest this year. With this in mind, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a field day June 8 in rural Marion County addressing several alternatives to traditional forage management. Patrick Wall,...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella School District Working Toward Next Round of Facility Updates

The Pella School Board reviewed the district’s facility plan at a work session this week. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says a list of prioritized projects first developed in 2019 was brought back before the board, with several key initiatives in the works, including:. – Additional classrooms and storage at Jefferson Intermediate...
Harlan, IAharlanonline.com

A Fleeting Glance

PELLA – Maggie Langenfeld of Earling is one of four Central College students whose art was featured in the Senior Art Exhibit April 21-May 7 in Mills Gallery in the Lubbers Center for the Visual Arts. The Mills Gallery allows fourth-year students the opportunity to showcase their art to the...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Tulip City High Schools Win Musical Awards

The Tulip City high schools were recognized by the Iowa High School Musical Theatre Awards for their performances in 2020-21. Pella Christian High School earned the highest possible recognition, continuing a tradition of excellence in the competition. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat earned “Outstanding Musical Production.” The show on Eagle Lane also earned Outstanding Ensemble.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

PACE Alliance to Present “Standing Ovation” Awards

Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance Alliance members are invited to the 2020 Standing Ovation Awards and Thank You Reception, Friday, June 4 on the Molengracht Canal. The festivities will begin at 4:45 p.m. with appetizers, drinks, and live music from Liberty Street Kitchen. The PACE Alliance is expected to...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Two Rivers Cooperative – Pella, Otley, Monroe & Tracy

If you’re a truck driver looking for a new place to call home, Two Rivers Cooperative would love for you to consider joining their team. They’re looking for a full-time bulk feed delivery driver and a full-time semi-truck driver. Benefits include health insurance, a pension plan and 401-k. You either need to have or be able to obtain a valid Class A CDL with a HAZMAT endorsement, and they’re happy to train the right individual.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Mary Evers Scholarship Recipients for 2021

The Mary Evers Scholarship Committee for the Auxiliary for Pella Regional Health Center announced the following scholarship recipients for 2021: Roselaure Fuller, Rachel Heerema, Ella Johnson, Emily Uitermarkt, Emma Yoder, Courtney Duinink, Jalyne Riggen, Maria Schirz, Grace Bokhoven, Maggie Showman, Danielle Vandevoort, Taylea Manly, Kierra Payne, Jessica Reitz, Nicole Richardson, and Morgan Stockman. In loving memory of their daughter, Dr. and Mrs. Evers established the Mary Evers Scholarship Fund in 1966. Through the Auxiliary, this scholarship assists future nurses to realize their dream. The Mary Evers Nursing Scholarships are available to graduates of Pella or Pella Christian or who work at Pella Regional and are beginning their nursing degree or for those who are continuing their education.