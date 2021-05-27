Summer Reading Programs Return to Pella Next Week
Summer reading programs begin June 1st at the Pella Public Library. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says reading challenges for prizes will return, but with more digital options for reading logs. Additionally, programs and entertainment will be available for children to participate in beginning next week. Click here to learn more about what’s available this summer at the Pella Public Library, and hear more about the program on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.www.kniakrls.com