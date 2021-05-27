Tulip City Spring Seasons Continuing at State Competitions
Several Tulip City High School athletes are in the postseason for spring sports. On Wednesday, the Pella boys soccer team advanced to state in a penalty kick shootout over Fort Madison after playing 80 minutes in regulation and two overtimes to a scoreless tie. The appearance is the 6th in program history and first since the Dutch won the 2018 state championship. They will compete against ADM Tuesday at 2:40 p.m. at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.www.kniakrls.com