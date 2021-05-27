Cancel
Pella, IA

Tulip City Spring Seasons Continuing at State Competitions

By Andrew Schneider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral Tulip City High School athletes are in the postseason for spring sports. On Wednesday, the Pella boys soccer team advanced to state in a penalty kick shootout over Fort Madison after playing 80 minutes in regulation and two overtimes to a scoreless tie. The appearance is the 6th in program history and first since the Dutch won the 2018 state championship. They will compete against ADM Tuesday at 2:40 p.m. at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.

Des Moines, IASentinel

Warriors prepare for state track

DES MOINES, Iowa — North Union’s Bryer Prochniak and Carter Anderson will compete in two events each, while the Warriors’ Sam Nielsen and Anna Longhenry will vie for honors in one individual event and also combine for three legs of two relay races during this week’s Iowa Class 1A state track & field meet.
Pella, IAOskaloosa Herald

Central baseball team celebrates special Senior Day

PELLA — In between games of its Sunday doubleheader against Simpson College, the Central College baseball team recognized the 13 seniors on the roster and gave student coach Jake Wegner (senior, Bloomington, Ill., Normal HS) the first at-bat of his career to lead off the second game. Simpson (17-21, 14-18...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Central Track & Field Wraps Up League Championships

Another individual champion was crowned and four more all-conference accolades were awarded to the Central College men’s track and field team at the American Rivers Conference Championships Saturday. The Dutch finished fourth in the team standings with 133 points. Wartburg College had a winning total of 247 points. Brock Lewis...
Des Moines, IAtricountytimes.com

Ballard girls qualify for state in four events: Witt punches ticket for Bomber boys

Ballard wants a repeat of the Class 3A girls’ state cross country race during the state co-ed track meet this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Sophomores Shewaye Johnson and Paityn Noe came in first and second individually during state cross country to help the Bombers repeat as 3A state team champions. Ballard won’t be in the running for a team title this time around, but the talented distance runners have the potential to be the first two to cross the finish line in both the 3,000 and 1,500-meter running events.
Des Moines, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Panorama Girls Track to be Well Represented

The Panorama girls track and field team will be well represented later this week at the state championships in Des Moines. A total of nine events, six individuals and three relays, will feature Panorama athletes. Freshman Jaidyn Sellers will be making her debut on the big stage and will compete in the 100 meter and the 200 meter. Olivia Steffan will race in the 400 meter, and Gwen Steffan will run in the 800 meter race. Ella Waddle will represent the Panthers in the 1500 meter. Shey Storesund will compete in the 100 meter hurdles. Panorama also qualified in the 4X400 meter, 4X800, and the distance medley.
West Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Boys soccer: Nikes cruise to SEI Superconference Tournament title

John Wagner had a vision of how he wanted his Notre Dame-West Burlington high school boys soccer team to play this season. Wagner got to see his vision come to fruition Saturday during the finals of the SEI Superconference Tournament on an otherwise miserable, rainy day at the Carl "Mac" McGill Sports Complex in Wapello.
Des Moines, IADaily Gate City

More Bloodhounds qualify for 3A state track

Fort Madison High School’s varsity boys and girls track teams added four new athletes qualifying for four events at this week’s state track meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Tate Johnson, a junior who had missed a few weeks of the season due to injury, ran fast enough in...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Christian Girls Tennis Advances to Regional Final, Pella Awaits

No. 5 Pella Christian is in the final 16 in Class 1A girls tennis after a dominating day at home, defeating Chariton 5-0 and Clarke 5-1 in the regional playoffs Saturday. The wins set up a rematch of the Tulip City showdown, as No. 8 Pella and the Eagles will clash in the 1A Regional Finals in Knoxville on Saturday, May 22nd. Pella Christian edged the Lady Dutch 6-5 in a dual with four tiebreakers on May 5th.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Girls Soccer Falls to Lewis Central in Top 15 Showdown

The No. 12 in 2A Pella soccer team hung tough, but the Lady Dutch ultimately fell to No. 2 in 2A Lewis Central Saturday afternoon. After falling behind 1-0 in the 11th minute, Pella countered in the 23rd minute, with a play set up across the length of the field on a kick from Hailey Van Houweling, which came down to Camille Dixson 40 yards downfield, and the senior set up a racing Roselande Vanderhoff, who finished the score just inside the right post. Lewis Central would score just over halfway into the second period, with a header off of a corner kick. The Pella girls soccer team falls to 8-5 and heads to Eagle Lane Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a varsity match in the Tulip City Showdown.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis, Boys Golf Advance in Playoffs; Boys Soccer Wins Red Rock Rivalry

Pella’s boys golf team advanced to the 3A District Golf round, winning the Winterset sectional meet Friday. The No. 15 in 3A Dutch shot 330, with No. 6 ranked individual Will Simpson adding another meet medal to his 2021 collection, shooting a tournament-low 73. Ayden Gordon was 6th among individuals, carding an 81, with Clayton Henry scoring 87 and Keagan Miedema shooting an 89 to round out the team score. Pella advances to the Oskaloosa 3A district meet Thursday, but first, returns to regular season action Monday at the Pella Christian Invitational at Bos Landen.
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Several Tulip City, PCM, Knoxville Entries Earn State Track Qualifying Spots

It was a banner night in the return to the Class 3A district meet as Pella won their state qualifying event in both the boys and girls competition Thursday at their home site. The Dutch boys scored 194 team points and automatically qualified 15 entries to the state meet in Des Moines next week, while the Lady Dutch tallied 156 team points and 10 automatic bids to Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Pella High coaching staff believes an additional five boys qualifiers and four girls entries will receive at large consideration for state.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Track and Field Teams Dominate Districts; Panthers Boys Find Three Automatic Bids

