Tulip City Spring Seasons Continuing at State Competitions

The No. 12 in 2A Pella soccer team hung tough, but the Lady Dutch ultimately fell to No. 2 in 2A Lewis Central Saturday afternoon. After falling behind 1-0 in the 11th minute, Pella countered in the 23rd minute, with a play set up across the length of the field on a kick from Hailey Van Houweling, which came down to Camille Dixson 40 yards downfield, and the senior set up a racing Roselande Vanderhoff, who finished the score just inside the right post. Lewis Central would score just over halfway into the second period, with a header off of a corner kick. The Pella girls soccer team falls to 8-5 and heads to Eagle Lane Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for a varsity match in the Tulip City Showdown.