Bruce Springsteen fans are romantics at heart, and we'd like to bring those romantic hearts together with our Springsteen-themed date at the Jersey Shore. As we're just getting out of the dark days of the COVID-19 outbreak, we still have to be careful. Make sure you get your shot, and stay masked up and socially distanced if you're not vaccinated. Visit New Jersey Vaccine Appointment Finder at covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder to make an appointment.