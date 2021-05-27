Indianola Parks and Rec Starlight Cinema Movie Postponed

On a beautiful spring Saturday, Mat Jobin, owner of Reach Your Summit, and the Town of Suffield Parks and Recreation Department led a one of a kind, interactive and enjoyable workshop that covered all hikers need to know about day hiking basics in the Nutmeg state and at our beautiful Sunrise Park. We had an incredible turnout and we reviewed important trip planning information, safety and Leave No Trace Principles. During the workshop, many hiking tips were covered with a show-’n-tell of gear reviews that can help make hiking experiences better. Mat Jobin is the owner and guide of Reach Your Summit and has a tremendous amount of first-hand experience with guiding groups for over 12 years and tackling solo pursuits and through hikes. Following the workshop, we highlighted the new Sunrise Park map that was created by volunteer Stephan Bastrzycki, and then we led two hiking groups on various trails at Sunrise Park with the new map. It was a fun day! If you are interested in downloading the new Sunrise Park map visit The Town of Suffield webpage and this link – https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1620140570/suffieldctgov/zgkqv5a7wti0xrepydce/MAP2021sunrise_landscape.pdf.