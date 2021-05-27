Cancel
Indianola Parks and Rec Starlight Cinema Movie Postponed

By Andrew Swadner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianola Parks and Rec outdoor movie in the Starlight Cinema series for tomorrow evening has been postponed, and will be shown later in the summer.The cancellation was due to temperature high’s in the 50’s. The event is sponsored by City State Bank and Details Plus Collision Center. The Starlight Cinema series will also play on June 18th, July 16th, and August 6th.

