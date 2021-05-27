How an 11-Year Old Girl Used Law and Order SVU to Foil a Kidnapper

Who says TV can’t teach people anything? Looking at this case though it does feel like an instant when everything simply came together since the 11-year old girl, Alyssa Bonal was quick on her feet and forceful enough to avoid becoming a statistic when she foiled a kidnapper recently. One might be able to credit Law & Order: SVU or they could just say that Alyssa is a tough young girl since when a man attempted to kidnap her it sounds as though Alyssa was more than ready to throw hands, and feet, and even slime since she marked her attacker with a blue dye that was in the substance she smeared on him. Not too long after, the man was arrested for attempted kidnapping and identified by the blue dye that she’d smeared on him. How smart is that? Let’s be honest here and say that Alyssa definitely deserves praise for her quick thinking, but it’s also important to acknowledge that the situation played out exactly as it needed to for her to not only beat back her attacker and get away but also make it obvious who the guy was should he be caught again. It could have been a once-in-a-lifetime event, and hopefully, it is given that no one wants to be the victim of a kidnapping, but Alyssa is to be commended for her ability to think quickly. In fact, Mariska Hargitay, Olivia Benson herself, reached out to speak to Alyssa and state how proud she was of her and that she was very impressed. The blue slime bit was kind of different but it worked obviously and helped to prevent the man from remaining on the loose where he could have continued to make one kidnapping attempt after another.