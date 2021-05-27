Cancel
Brookville, PA

Library representatives meet with Financial Committee to discuss funding

By Alex Nelson anelson@thecourierexpress.com
Courier-Express
 6 days ago

BROOKVILLE — Representatives of the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library met with the Brookville Borough Council Financial Committee to discuss the finances of the library, and possible allotments from the council. Library director Janine Strohm and Library Board Vice President Seth Kerr attended the special meeting with the borough council last...

www.thecourierexpress.com
Claverack, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Annual meeting of the Claverack Free Library

CLAVERACK — The annual meeting of the board of trustees of the Claverack Library will be held at 6 p.m. June 15. The meeting is open to the public and will be conducted both in person and through video conference via Zoom. Email director Thea Schoep at director@claveracklibrary.org for login details.
Mount Pleasant, IAkilj.com

SITE COMMITTEE MEETING

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education SITE COMMITTEE will meet at 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021, to review/discuss:. Facilities Planning Presentation – Carl A. Nelson Construction Co. Purchase Agreement for 404 N. Lincoln Property. Mount Pleasant Daycare After School Programming Request.
Oscoda Township, MIiosconews.com

OWAA meets to discuss a myriad of projects

OSCODA – The Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) met, primarily in person, with some members on Zoom, on Thursday, May 20, and discussed a myriad of projects in the works. Projects discussed included building 5 cell 9 north hangar door rehabilitation, timber harvest proposals, taxiway crack sealing/paint markings and hangar...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

City school board committee meets

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education T&L committee meets 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the superintendent's office, 1204 Williams St., school officials said in a statement. The meeting will be live streamed on the Valdosta City Schools Facebook page.
PoliticsForest Park Review

Ad-hoc bar committee meets to discuss solutions to Madison Street problems

The ad-hoc committee appointed by Mayor Rory Hoskins to address the problems of crime allegedly stemming from bars on Madison Street met for the first time on May 27. The committee will eventually provide the village council with recommendations related to reducing problem behavior in the village’s main shopping and entertainment district.
Ville Platte, LAvilleplattetoday.com

LGAP is discussed at special meeting

The Ville Platte City Council held a special meeting on Wednesday, May 26 to discuss their Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant. A few months ago, the council approved the LGAP to apply for more money for the entrance to the city. Because the city received money for the entrance already, the grant program said the city needed to come up with another project. Mayor Jennifer Vidrine consulted City Engineer Ronnie Landreneau to see what projects were needed.
Carmine, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Carmine Heritage Committee to Meet Wednesday

The Carmine Heritage Committee will meet on Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. in the museum. Discussion will center on Special Memories of the First 100 Years – Celebrations, Tragedies, and Unusual Happenings. All are welcome to attend. The more ideas presented, the better the discussion. RT-C School News RT-C has posted a list on their website for summer opportunities for students in various…
Hampshire County, MAthereminder.com

Hampshire school officials discuss All Districts’ Committee

WESTHAMPTON/SOUTHAMPTON – The Hampshire Regional school committees met for a joint session on May 26 to discuss a proposed All Districts’ Agreement that would eventually lead to an all Districts’ Committee. Hampshire Regional District interim Superintendent Michael Sullivan stated back in the winter that the goal of the All Districts’...
Archbold, OHswantonenterprise.com

NwOESC board meets to discuss issues

The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board in Archbold discussed numerous topics at its organizational and regular meeting held May 25. Among state legislation reported by Brian Baker, Ohio School Boards Association, legislative liaisoThe committee held sponsor testimony on SB 131, which would require an occupational licensing authority to issue a lin: the passage of Ohio House Bill 244 will require K-12 schools to allow military children who are relocating but not yet residents of the district to enroll electronically and participate in technology-based educational opportunities; the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee amended HB 73, which would reduce the number of end-of-course exams required for graduation from five to four by requiring a new single American history and government exam beginning with the class of 2024; the Senate Workforce and Higher Education Committee accepted a substitute version of SB 135, which would require school districts to include in career advising policies information for career fields with an associate’s degree and certificates; provide information on the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps; and require school districts to adopt a policy on free speech that includes a process for a student or teacher to file a complaint due to a violation of the policy; the House Health Committee amended HB 248, which would require school districts to disclose available exemptions when disclosing required vaccinations. The committee amended HB 253, which would prohibit school districts, among others, from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
Alachua, FLalachuacounty.us

6-3-21 Development Review Committee Meeting

The Alachua County Development Review Committee will meet on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). This hybrid meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. The public may attend and participate (offer comments) in this meeting virtually and in-person. The public may view the meeting on the County's Video on Demand website.
Deland, FLdaytonatimes.com

Volusia Forever committee to meet June 11

The Volusia Forever Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, in first-floor training rooms of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. Committee members will review the existing criteria and process as well as the comments and suggests received from the public at...
Brattleboro, VTibrattleboro.com

Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee Meeting Agenda

The Brattleboro Tree Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 6:30pm at 175 Country Hill (directions provided on the attached agenda). (Directions: From Western Avenue, turn onto Greenleaf Street, then left onto Country Hill telephone – 258-2411) Agenda. Agenda items:. Approve minutes. Public participation. Planting sites. Guidelines...
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Continuum of Care Executive Committee Meeting

This meeting will be held via WebEx. Or call +1-408-418-9388, Access code: 129 726 7233. This committee is the primary decision-making body of the Morris County CoC and provides leadership and direction in all aspects related to the governance and management of the Community Assistance Services (CAS) Committee.
Cleveland County, OKNorman Transcript

County Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting Wednesday

The Cleveland County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will hold its next regular quarterly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2 at Norman Regional Hospital in the Board Room. The meeting is open to the public, and anyone interested in attending is welcome. The committee is a planning group designated...
Congress & Courtsmma.org

Environment Committee chairs meet with MMA policy committee

Rep. Carolyn Dykema and Sen. Becca Rausch, the new co-chairs of the Joint Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture, met with the MMA Policy Committee on Energy and the Environment on May 12 to discuss policy priorities for the current two-year legislative session. Dykema said her committee’s top...
Kittanning, PAleadertimes.com

Grant funding to fix roads and alleys discussed during KPZC meeting

Members of the Kittanning Planning and Zoning Commission (KPZC), during their most recent meeting this week, said there are a lot of borough roads and alleys whose conditions are “atrocious,” and need repaired. Therefore, during their meeting, the commission agreed to reach out to borough officials, such as Kittanning Borough Council, to see if they have applied, or are looking […]
Woodbury, CTprimepublishers.com

Woodbury Officials Discuss Future Plans for Town Library

WOODBURY — The town’s library is bursting at the seams, and members of several town boards and commissions spent Saturday morning, May 22, considering how best to address its current and future needs. The preliminary discussion was focused on making sure town officials are aware of the need and keep...
Blue Hill, MEweeklypacket.com

financial planning advisory committee approves public meetings

Members of the George Stevens Academy Secondary Education Financial Planning Advisory Committee (SEFPAC) voted unanimously to open meetings to the public during the May 24 meeting. Public participation and increased transparency are core issues cited by town select and school board members who have raised concerns about the private, nonprofit...