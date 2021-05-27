Library representatives meet with Financial Committee to discuss funding

The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board in Archbold discussed numerous topics at its organizational and regular meeting held May 25. Among state legislation reported by Brian Baker, Ohio School Boards Association, legislative liaisoThe committee held sponsor testimony on SB 131, which would require an occupational licensing authority to issue a lin: the passage of Ohio House Bill 244 will require K-12 schools to allow military children who are relocating but not yet residents of the district to enroll electronically and participate in technology-based educational opportunities; the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee amended HB 73, which would reduce the number of end-of-course exams required for graduation from five to four by requiring a new single American history and government exam beginning with the class of 2024; the Senate Workforce and Higher Education Committee accepted a substitute version of SB 135, which would require school districts to include in career advising policies information for career fields with an associate’s degree and certificates; provide information on the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps; and require school districts to adopt a policy on free speech that includes a process for a student or teacher to file a complaint due to a violation of the policy; the House Health Committee amended HB 248, which would require school districts to disclose available exemptions when disclosing required vaccinations. The committee amended HB 253, which would prohibit school districts, among others, from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.