Fairmont, MN

People & Events

Sentinel
 13 days ago

Memorial Day events will be held Monday in Fairmont. A flag-raising by the Boy Scouts will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Park. Following the ceremony, there will be a parade from Veterans Park to the Martin County Veterans Memorial located at 507 Winnebago Ave. in Fairmont. There will then be a Memorial Day program hosted by the Fairmont American Legion Post 36 and Fairmont VFW Post 1222 at 10:30 a.m. at the Martin County Veterans Memorial in Fairmont. The program will include a flag-raising, pledge of allegiance, national anthem, prayer, rifle volley, wreath-laying by the Girl Scouts, and the playing of “Taps.” The guest speaker will be Col. Cathy Reynolds (USMC Res.). Everyone is invited.

www.fairmontsentinel.com
