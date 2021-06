CORNING, NY (WENY) - In his first full season as the starting goalie for the Maryland men's lacrosse team, Corning native Logan McNaney has helped lead the Terrapins to the top of the lacrosse world. After a 16-8 win over Michigan Thursday in the Big Ten Semifinals, they're now 11-0 on the season. Now Maryland, the top ranked team in the country, will look to pick up some Big Ten hardware against their bitter rival, before moving on to even bigger goals.