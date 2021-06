Konami‘s battle royale take on its Bomberman franchise, Super Bomberman R Online has just received its PS4 release date, with the game arriving on May 27, 2021. Revealed by the publisher today, the game will launch as a free-to-play title, but there will be in-game seasons from now on, with each lasting one month. The Silver Pass will be available to all players, whereas the Gold Pass can be bought and will offer more than 100 tiers of cosmetic rewards for 800 Bomber Coins.