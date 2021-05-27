Cancel
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Cast as Spider-Man Villain Kraven the Hunter for Sony's Marvel Movie

By Jennie Amelia
AceShowbiz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' actor is tapped to take on the lead role in an upcoming solo movie that has 'Triple Frontier' helmer J.C. Chandor on board as director. AceShowbiz - Aaron Taylor-Johnson (previously known as Aaron Johnson) is going from one-time Marvel superhero to a Spider-Man villain. The English actor has been cast in the lead role of upcoming solo movie "Kraven the Hunter" from Sony Pictures.

