MLB

Brewers' Woodruff putting together special 2021 season

By Bally Sports Wisconsin Staff
ballysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Woodruff, Brewers starting pitcher (⬆️ UP) At what point is it OK to talk Cy Young candidacy? Woodruff tossed another gem Monday at home against San Diego, pitching seven scoreless innings allowing three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. In his 10 starts, Woodruff has allowed more than two runs just once – three on opening day April 1 vs. Minnesota. He’s gone seven innings in three consecutive starts, twice into the eighth, just like you want your ace to do, and while his record is just 3-2, the Brewers are 7-3 in his starts. Woodruff leads the majors in ERA (1.41), WHIP (0.7030, WAR for pitchers (3.5) and overall WAR (3.3). Yes, the one thing Woodruff hasn’t done this year is hit (0-for-17, 12 K, -0.2 WAR). That’s OK, he’s making it up with his arm (and we’re sure the bat will come around eventually as well, after all he was a career .254 hitter entering 2021). Now, about that Cy Young talk …

