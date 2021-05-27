Cancel
Adair County, IA

Adair County Board of Supervisors Meeting Recap

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved the FY21 Budget Amendment following a public hearing Wednesday morning.

Supervisors Chairman Steve Shelley explained the amendment…

In other news, the Supervisors approved the resignation of Treasurer Clerk Jennifer Erbes with great regret. Treasurer Brenda Wallace said Jennifer gave her notice last Friday and her last day is June 4th. The Supervisors then approved a motion for Brenda Wallace to advertise for another full time employee.

The Supervisors also acknowledged the receipt of a letter from Curt Beane regarding the Solar Ordinance wanting clarification on the enforcement of the solar ordinance.

Steve Shelley read the letter to the Board…

The Supervisors didn’t have any clear answer for Beane and they said the letter has been sent to the County Attorney for review. The Supervisors will have County Attorney Melissa Larson appear at the meeting next week to update the Board on where they are at with this.

Atlantic, IA
