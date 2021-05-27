Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Madigan’s ex-chief of staff indicted for lying to grand jury

classichits106.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — The longtime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted for lying under oath to a federal grand jury investigating a bribery scheme involving Madigan and the state’s largest electic utility, ComEd. In an indictment Wednesday, 66-year-old Timothy Mapes of Springfield is charged with making false declarations before a grand jury and attempted obstruction of justice. Mapes was one of Madigan’s closest allies, serving beside the Chicago Democrat as clerk of the House and executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois, which Madigan chaired. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

www.classichits106.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
City
Justice, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Madigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois House#Bribery#Chief Of Staff#Grand Jury#Chief Justice#Obstruction Of Justice#House Speaker#Ap#Comed#Oath#Clerk#66 Year Old Timothy Mapes#False Declarations#Allies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

GOP says Democrats' ethics bill doesn't go far enough

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Senate is gearing up for a debate over a package of ethics reforms, possibly as early as this week, that Republicans say doesn't go far enough. Senate Bill 4, which moved out of the Senate Ethics Committee on April 21, is a package written largely by legislative Democrats that would enact new rules governing lobbying, campaign fundraising, who can serve on political committees and the operations of the General Assembly.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The Spin: Pritzker tries to clear up mask confusion | State’s eviction moratorium will be phased out by August | Giannoulias gets boost from Downstate Democrats

Good afternoon on this tax filing deadline Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced today that the state is no longer requiring fully vaccinated people in Illinois to wear face coverings in most situations. As the Tribune’s Dan Petrella notes, that puts the state in line with new, more lenient, federal guidance that caught many by surprise last week. Last Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control ...