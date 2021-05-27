79 new jobs coming to West Chester lockbox company, driven by hot housing market
The real estate market is booming, and a West Chester company that caters to the industry is expanding and adding 79 new jobs with the help of state job creation tax credits. SentriLock provides real estate services such as lockboxes that are used for access to homes for sale and plans to add those dozens of jobs over the next three years with a new annual payroll of $4.3 million. The new hires will bring the company’s employee total to 300.www.journal-news.com