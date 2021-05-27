Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

This handy website shows where you and your friend’s 5km bubbles overlap

By Rebecca Russo
Time Out Global
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you remember when Melburnians were intimately familiar with the five-kilometre radius from our homes? We then of course moved to bigger bubbles – 25km radius bubbles, to be exact. Whether 5km or 25km, having a limited amount of space to travel within meant we were all hankering to know where our bubbles intersected with friends. And while Melbourne experiences ebbs and flows of restrictions, it's always handy to know where you can meet up with your mates.

www.timeout.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#You And Your Friend#Bubbles#Exercise#Melburnians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Technology
Country
Australia
Related
Traveldigg.com

Stay Safe No Matter Where Your Adventures Take You

Camping, hiking, long road trips and more are on the table this summer. Let's keep everyone safe, okay?. Many of us are starting up travel once more now that things are safer. And while that'll make for countless memories, there's more opportunities to get banged up. Bring along this first aid kit, and be ready for any.
Internettechnonu.com

A website that indicates where the shadow casts in your city? These are the uses you can give it

We all carry map applications on our smartphones that are almost as important as calendar, calls or messaging applications. At the end of the day, every day we move through more or less different places, where it is necessary to mark a route, see how the traffic is or find a store from which we are going to buy. Basic information at our fingertips. Now, what other uses could we give to a map application? Well, that answer was made some time ago by a Spanish company, which saw opportunities to accurately recreate how the sun’s rays affect buildings in major cities. Depending on the time of year, month, day and time. A whole study with surprising results. Do you take a walk in the shade? Although a project that is created from the shadows caused by the buildings of a city may seem empty and useless, the truth is that it is not. Right from the start, it may occur to us that this information is useful to trace a tourist route only through shady areas, especially in summer, when the heatwave is hot in the months of July and August. Do you think it might be worth investing efforts in a technology just for that? The truth is that no. Cercalia’s intentions go further and focus on services for real estate portals or internal applications of companies and companies. Would it be more interesting for you to have first-hand information on how bright an apartment that you are going to buy or rent is? With this platform it is already possible to check, before agreeing to anything and paying any signal, if that orientation that we have been told is so wonderful really fulfills what we expect. In addition, the maps on this platform are powered by TomTom technology, which is one of the pioneers in the 3D representation of cartographic apps on iPhones and iPads, and which some years ago made significant advances in this three-dimensional representation of the entire information they contain. If you want to try and play to see how the shadows in your city index, or the quality (graphic and textures) of the points of interest, monuments and symbolic buildings of different cities around the planet, choosing the time and even the day, You only have to access this link that we leave here.
ElectronicsAnimation Magazine

Autonomous Animator: Your Handy Work-from-Home Survival Guide

There are more and more people working part time or permanently from home every day. For many, returning full time to the office may never happen again so it’s time to get settled into your home office for the long haul. Here are some tips, tricks, and necessities that every work-from-home animator may need:
Animalstricornernews.com

Who’s that friendly guy in your garden?

In case you were wondering, gartersnakes got their name because of their resemblance to the garters that men used to use to hold their socks up — even though to modern eyes, they more closely resemble garden hoses. This info comes from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) web page on snakes, where we also learn that garter snakes are not only the most common snake in Connecticut, they are also the most common snake in North America.
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: How can you make your home eco-friendly?

With new homes being built with eco-friendly design in mind, older properties can prove the worst offenders when it comes to their carbon footprint. But making alterations to your existing home can be costly, running into hundreds or even thousands of pounds. So, how can homeowners make their properties kinder...
Charitiestechnonu.com

Instagram now lets you team up with your friends to raise funds

Instagram is launching a new feature dedicated to fundraising for NGOs. While you already have some options that allow you to raise funds for charitable causes, now you add a new dynamic. Instagram now allows group fundraising. Considering that fundraising events are usually organized by a group of people, Instagram...
Relationshipshomemaking.com

How to show your friends that you appreciate them

Throughout life friends come and go, but it’s important to continue to grow and have friends as they will be there to help you during your time of need. Here’s what you can do to show your friends how much they mean to you. Why are friendships important?. Making friends...
Travelgadventures.com

5 ways solo travel helps you meet new people

After a long stretch of hampered travel freedom, many of us are itching to get back out into the world. Not only do we want to see places beyond our own backyard, but we’re eager to see some fresh faces. That brings us to one of the greatest benefits of travel in general: meeting new people. We crave connecting with others, but going about it can be daunting for singles and solo travellers. And so, we’ve gathered our top five ways small group travel helps foster greater connections with your fellow travellers, your local guide and the people you meet along the way.
CelebrationsPosted by
Parade

Show Your Dad He's #1! 13 Printable Father's Day Cards to Save You a Trip to the Store

Father’s Day 2021 is around the corner, as the special day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 20. With it only a few days away, don’t worry: you still have time to find a last-minute Father’s Day gift, a perfect dad joke for your Father’s Day card, and don’t forget a Father’s Day craft and Father’s Day message to make your dad smile on his day! If you don’t have time to head to the store to buy a card, here are 13 free printable Father’s Day cards for you to print and personalize at home. For the new dad, or the doggy dad, or printable Father’s Day cards from kids, the below printable cards are just what you’re looking for!
Hair Carethekatynews.com

Klaiyi Body Wave Hair Styles

Klaiyi body waves are the most popular and best hairstyles for black women because they can make you attractive. When the body is tangled in a wave, the whole hair forms a permanent deep S shape, and the actual body wave also gives the hair a shiny feeling and appearance.
Small BusinessPosted by
DFW Community News

Why you should be friendly with your business competitors

I recently spoke at an event about small business. In my talk, I discussed the importance of having relationships with your competitors — an entrepreneurial experience I found to be particularly helpful. Years ago, I operated a Sears dealer store and I was in a friendly competition with the owner of an appliance store in town. I was able to refer people to his store if an item I had was back ordered or I did not have anything comparable to sell to the customer. By doing this, I put the customer first, which helped me build loyalty.
Lifestylesportswar.com

Is that the one where you sit and your feet dangle below?

Scariest roller coaster ride……..and damn near puked 🤮😅😅 -- accfootballrules 06/17/2021 07:37AM. King's Dominion used to have a ride similar to BG's Battering Ram -- RRHokie90 06/17/2021 12:45PM. Only time I feared for my life was the first time I rode Millennium Force -- HokieSignGuy 06/17/2021 11:11AM. Don't get scared...
Yoganewslanes.com

The Friends-themed cruise where you can 'eat like Joey'

We have just enjoyed the Friends reunion as we saw the six beloved cast members come back together for the very last time on set. But for superfans the good news is that you can enjoy a new adventure where you will feel immersed in the show, Birmingham Live reports.