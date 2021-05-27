This handy website shows where you and your friend’s 5km bubbles overlap

We all carry map applications on our smartphones that are almost as important as calendar, calls or messaging applications. At the end of the day, every day we move through more or less different places, where it is necessary to mark a route, see how the traffic is or find a store from which we are going to buy. Basic information at our fingertips. Now, what other uses could we give to a map application? Well, that answer was made some time ago by a Spanish company, which saw opportunities to accurately recreate how the sun’s rays affect buildings in major cities. Depending on the time of year, month, day and time. A whole study with surprising results. Do you take a walk in the shade? Although a project that is created from the shadows caused by the buildings of a city may seem empty and useless, the truth is that it is not. Right from the start, it may occur to us that this information is useful to trace a tourist route only through shady areas, especially in summer, when the heatwave is hot in the months of July and August. Do you think it might be worth investing efforts in a technology just for that? The truth is that no. Cercalia’s intentions go further and focus on services for real estate portals or internal applications of companies and companies. Would it be more interesting for you to have first-hand information on how bright an apartment that you are going to buy or rent is? With this platform it is already possible to check, before agreeing to anything and paying any signal, if that orientation that we have been told is so wonderful really fulfills what we expect. In addition, the maps on this platform are powered by TomTom technology, which is one of the pioneers in the 3D representation of cartographic apps on iPhones and iPads, and which some years ago made significant advances in this three-dimensional representation of the entire information they contain. If you want to try and play to see how the shadows in your city index, or the quality (graphic and textures) of the points of interest, monuments and symbolic buildings of different cities around the planet, choosing the time and even the day, You only have to access this link that we leave here.