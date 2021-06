Devastating news as the Black Deer Festival, which had rebounded from the COVID -19 cancelation to sell 15,000+ tickets for the fest scheduled to take palace next weekend. Now the organizers behind the UK’s ‘Best New Festival’ have released a statement expressing their “devastation” to their ticket holders after the government extended lockdown restrictions for four weeks yesterday. Explaining that they “can’t quite put into words how we are feeling right now”. The 25-27th of June was unable to meet the government’s capacity requirements which remained capped at 4000.