Rep. Huizenga supports plan to increase penalties for election fraud
The Michigan House of Representatives and state Rep. Mark Huizenga today approved a plan to increase penalties for election fraud. “The people of Michigan want fair elections, free from illegal interference,” said Huizenga, of Walker. “The best way to keep our elections secure is to deter those who would violate our laws, and that’s why I support this straightforward plan to increase penalties on fraudulent activity.”gophouse.org