Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Huizenga supports plan to increase penalties for election fraud

gophouse.org
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan House of Representatives and state Rep. Mark Huizenga today approved a plan to increase penalties for election fraud. “The people of Michigan want fair elections, free from illegal interference,” said Huizenga, of Walker. “The best way to keep our elections secure is to deter those who would violate our laws, and that’s why I support this straightforward plan to increase penalties on fraudulent activity.”

gophouse.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Legislature#Constitutional Amendment#House Bills 4132#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Brooklyn, NYwlea.net

Senator Borrello: A New Election Law And Voter Fraud

Debate Between State Senator George Borrello (R, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Livingston Counties) and State Senator Zellnor Myrie (D, Brooklyn, Chairman of the State Senate Election Committee). In this debate, Borrello points out what he feels are problems with a new law, that makes it so applications for absentee ballots only require online signatures.
Congress & CourtsKilleen Daily Herald

Election worker says GOP's bill targeting voter fraud was needless

So, the Democrats managed to derail the Republicans’ Senate Bill 7 which insured “the integrity of our elections” (said Gov. Grett Abbott). For years and for many hours I have worked as an election clerk and have never seen even a hint of any of those problems Senate Bill 7 purports to “fix.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general urge Congress to support Rep. Ken Buck’s antitrust bill

A bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general sent a letter to congressional antitrust leaders urging them to support Rep. Ken Buck’s, R-Colo., antitrust bill. The letter expresses the group’s support of Buck’s bill, the State Antitrust Enforcement Venue Act of 2021, and was led by Attorneys General Phil Weiser of Colorado; William Tong of Connecticut; Jeff Landry of Louisiana; and Ken Paxton of Texas.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Murkowski to vote no on controversial bill that could lead to more election fraud

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is reported to be a “hard no” for a radical overhaul of U.S. election law, known as the For the People Act, according to the Associated Press. The proposed law, supported by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, passed the House along party lines. The bill would make voter fraud easier and change campaign finance laws. Every state would be required to set up 15 days of early voting and absentee ballots would have to be issued for any reason. All states would be required to provide same-day voter registration for federal elections, and allow voters to change their registration at the polls.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Georgia releases names of over 100K people at risk of having voter registration canceled

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Friday publicized the names of more than 100,000 people who could have their voter registration canceled. Raffensperger said the 101,789 “obsolete voter files” include “67,286 voter files associated with a National Change of Address form submitted to the U.S. Postal Service; 34,227 voter files that had election mail returned to sender; and 276 that had no-contact with elections officials for at least five years.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Cool 98.7

ND Rep. Kelly Armstrong Says Lessen Penalties For Crack Cocaine

That's an unexpected headline. You know what's also unexpected?. These days I'm going to applaud bipartisan cooperation on anything! We have really turned our elected officials into gophers. Critters cowering in their holes until the next election cycle. It seems North Dakota Republican Representative Kelly Armstrong has opted to go to work instead. Rep. Armstrong even went one step further- he's working together with his fellow legislators from an opposing party. Isn't being considered the "opposing" party, putting undue pressure on that individual to oppose everything? Government is goofy.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Sidney Powell facing sanctions hearing in Detroit over election fraud claims

A federal judge has summoned Sidney Powell and other lawyers accused of peddling false fraud claims in the aftermath of the 2020 election to Detroit for a sanctions hearing. Judge Linda Parker ordered Powell and Michigan attorneys Greg Rohl, Scott Hagerstrom, and Stefanie Junttila to appear before a judge at 2 p.m. on July 6, according to the Detroit Free Press. The decision follows a request from Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, who argued Powell's effort to overturn Michigan's election victory for President Joe Biden was based on debunked lies.
Michigan StateTri-County Times

Michigan Votes 6-11021

MichiganVotes.org is a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy to provide concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate. This report was released Friday, June 11. Senate Bill 458: Require governor notify legislature when traveling out of state.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Iowa governor signs law increasing penalties for protest-related crimes

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a law increasing penalties for crimes related to protests.Ms Reynolds, a Republican, signed the “Back the Blue” bill into law on Thursday. Under the new law, rioting becomes a felony, rather than a misdemeanour, while penalties for blocking streets will also be raised. “We encourage First Amendment rights to protest peacefully, but if you break the law, you’re going to be held accountable,” the Iowa governor said, according to KCCI-TV in Des Moines.Ms Reynolds said anyone caught rioting, looting or attacking police officers would be “punished to the full extent of the law.”“The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell just blew up Joe Manchin's bipartisan dream

(CNN) — Bipartisanship is a two-way street. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who has made working across the aisle his North Star, learned that lesson the hard way on Thursday afternoon, when Senate Minority Leader shut down any chance of a bipartisan compromise on election and voting reform. "States, not...
POTUSAOL Corp

Analysis: Trump was wrong about the law, Obamacare politics and his judges

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump promised to repeal Obamacare, the health insurance program that helped fuel the backlash tea party movement and ultimately his own candidacy. If Trump couldn't get Congress to do away with the law — and he couldn't, even with Republicans in control of both chambers...