Meet the Chef - Nathan Cornwell, The Barn at Moor Hall

For Solo Merengues Owner Cecilia Osorio Slonaker, the invitation to join Bubbly Hall came at the perfect time for her home bakery. “The pandemic had stopped our plans for a while, but we were thinking a food hall concept would be the perfect next step for our growing bakery,” she said. “Our intent with the storefront was to expand our menu: serving not only sweet treats, but also savory foods as well –all native to Bolivia. We are very excited because finally our dream is coming true, and we are more than ready to jump from a home bakery to a storefront.”