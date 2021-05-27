Meet the Chef - Nathan Cornwell, The Barn at Moor Hall

Award-winning chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay launched Hell’s Seltzer, which is now available in Rhode Island via Atlantic Beverage Distributors. Ramsay created four hard seltzers for the initial launch in partnership with Brew Pipeline. Hell’s Seltzer features bold flavors with premium drinkability and each recipe is inspired by popular menu items from Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurants across the U.S. Hell’s Seltzer is gluten-free and uses all-natural flavors in Knicker Twist, a blend of passion fruit, pineapple and orange; Berry Inferno, a blend of peach, blueberry and raspberry; Mean Green, a blend of kiwi, lime, mint and pineapple; and That’s Forked, a blend of Key lime, vanilla and graham. Hell’s Seltzer is sold in 12-pack variety packs, featuring three of each 5.6% ABV can.