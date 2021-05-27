Cancel
Meet the Chef - Nathan Cornwell, The Barn at Moor Hall

greatbritishlife.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Cornwell is head chef at The Barn at Moor Hall, sister venue to chef Mark Birchall’s two Michelin star Aughton restaurant, Moor Hall. Here, he shares his food loves. It has to be the wonderful pie my mother cooked me. Most memorable meal out?. To date, probably Frantzen in...

