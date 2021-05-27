What’s the Best Hiking Backpack?
If you’re going to be hiking and mountaineering (or even going on a walking weekend in the Lake District), you need a hiking backpack you can truly rely on. The issue is, if you’re not a full-time adventurer, it can be hard to sift through the technical details and the myriad options on offer to find the one which is best for you. So, in order to find the best hiking backpacks to suit any hiker’s needs, we approached ten bona fide explorers and adventurers — from survivalists to archaeologists, Arctic photographers to Everest mountaineers — and asked them to recommend the backpacks they trust enough to take with them.www.thestrategist.co.uk