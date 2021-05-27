The Culture War Comes for Military Recruitment
Just three years ago, the suggestion that the American military would be a punching bag for “conservative” infotainers and politicians would have sounded outlandish. And yet, so has it become. Last week, Ted Cruz retweeted a Russian military recruitment video that unfavorably compared the Russian military to the U.S. Army. “Holy crap,” he commented, “Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea.” Tucker Carlson spent airtime on his Fox News show disparaging the Air Force’s flight suits designed to fit expectant mothers as “feminizing” the military. As is so often the case, Cruz and Carlson have no idea what they’re talking about.thebulwark.com