The Spotlight on Israel Apartheid Must Not Fade

By Kenn Orphan
Counter Punch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike ever before, Israel is finally seeing some major pushback that is international in scope. With its ongoing ethnic cleansing campaign exemplified by the expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, its attacks on worshippers at one of the holiest sites in Islam, Al Aqsa, and on the holiest of holidays, and its murderous and criminal assault on the captive population of Gaza, Israel has been put in an uncomfortable spotlight. But the key to dismantling its entrenched apartheid system lies in keeping that spotlight fixed, especially now that a ceasefire has been implemented. If attention is diverted, as Israel desperately wants, then it will become even more intransigent, especially as the Biden administration continues its business-as-usual approach.

Middle EastDaily Illini

Opinion | Do not forget the Palestinian National Initiative

After two demoralizing weeks of devastation in Gaza and Israel, with blame to be apportioned and prescription afforded, two oft-neglected elements of this perennial issue merit attention. The first is political euphemism, proffered in spades by the State Department and the Washington Post. One notes that at the outset of...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Palestinians are defeating the Oslo culture typified by bumbling Abbas

The political discourse of Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, is similar to that of an ineffectual king who has been isolated in his palace for far too long. The king speaks of prosperity and peace, and counts his innumerable achievements and wealth tirelessly, while his people are dying of starvation outside and begging pointlessly for his attention.
Middle Eastnaked capitalism

Why Did 72% of Israelis Want Attack on Gaza to Continue?

Yves here. This post is a troubling counterpoint to the story we featured last week, of Haaretz in a break with press censorship, putting photos of Palestinian children killed in the Gaza attacks on its front page. We thought this might be a sign of a shift in sentiment. But maybe it was allowed because the powers that be knew it wouldn’t make a difference.
Gainesville, FLIndependent Florida Alligator

What does the Israeli-Palestine conflict mean to local Palestinians?

On May 18, Palestine observed quiet streets. As business owners shuttered their shops and deserted their markets, citizens across Palestinian cities and villages mobilized in central squares and demonstrated their opposition to the brutal Israeli military occupation. This general strike depicted a semblance of unity and collectivism among a state...
ProtestsUV Cavalier Daily

Students donate, protest in response to conflict between Israel and Palestine

Amid the 11-day streak of violence between Israel and Palestine near the Gaza Strip, University students and organizations spoke out, aiming to counter misconceptions around the conflict and aid those impacted. As of May 11, Israeli and Palestinian representatives agreed to a ceasefire. Students, however, plan to continue their activism.
Middle Eastpsuvanguard.com

We have a moral duty to stand in solidarity with Palestine

If you’ve been watching international news lately, chances are you’ve caught a glimpse of what’s happening in the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem and the West Bank. We’ve seen video of Palestinians in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah having their homes taken from them by Israeli settlers; over a hundred Palestinian worshippers injured in an Israeli police raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque; and a lopsided fight between the Israeli military and Hamas that ended with at least 12 Israelis killed by Hamas rockets and civil unrest, and 232 Palestinians killed in Gaza and the West Bank by Israeli security forces and airstrikes, as of May 17.
Middle Eastpar-newhaven.org

Israel’s Actions Long Past Self-Defense

The threatened eviction of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem. The invasion of the Al Aqsa mosque by Israeli troops, firing rubber-coated steel bullets, tear gas and stun grenades. The bombing of the building in Gaza which housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera press organization. All during the pandemic raging in Gaza. It’s all a pattern of erasure that is part and parcel of Israel circa 2021. Erasure of any trace of Palestinian presence between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River. Erasure of Jerusalem’s status as a holy city for three faiths. Erasure of news reporting of what’s going on in Gaza.
Middle EastRepublic

Hamas says Gaza calm depends on Israeli actions in Jerusalem

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — A senior Hamas official said Monday that Israel must halt its “aggression” in both Gaza and Jerusalem if it wants calm following an 11-day war earlier this month. Khalil al-Haya spoke after meeting with Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, who visited Gaza after meeting with...
MilitaryRepublic

After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hamas’s top leader in the Gaza Strip on Monday expressed optimism about reaching a prisoner exchange with Israel, while Egyptian mediators seek to hammer out a long-term cease-fire following an 11-day war in the Gaza Strip earlier this month. Yehiyeh Sinwar spoke after meeting with...
Worldwvgazettemail.com

Jeremy Brannon: Should the US continue to aid Israel? (Opinion)

I became aware of the government of Israel’s human rights abuses against Palestinians in 2010. Around that time, Israel was still using white phosphorus on Palestinian crowds. Before that, like many West Virginians, I thought the conflict was purely a Jews vs. Muslims thing. It’s not. Israel demolishes the homes...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

‘Mowing the Grass’ No More: How Palestinian Resistance Altered the Equation

The ceasefire on May 21 has, for now, brought the Israeli war on Gaza to an end. However, this ceasefire is not permanent and constant Israeli provocations anywhere in Palestine could reignite the bloody cycle all over again. Moreover, the Israeli siege on Gaza remains in place, as well as the Israeli military occupation and the rooted system of apartheid that exists all over Palestine.
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Isaac Herzog elected as Israel's 11th president

Isaac Herzog was elected on Wednesay as the 11th president of Israel, winning more than two-thirds of the votes in Israel's parliament, the Knesset. Why it matters: The president of Israel gives would-be prime ministers the mandate to form a new government, highly important during the ongoing political crisis in Israel, and can also offer pardons — which could become relevant with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on trial for corruption.
Middle Eastpar-newhaven.org

Israel Must Immediately End Its Assault on Gaza: The Imperative for a Human Rights Based Policy Toward Israel/Palestine

Excerpts from Statement by Jewish Voice for Peace Health Advisory Council, May 19, 2021. As U.S.-based health professionals and members of the Jewish Voice for Peace Health Advisory Committee (JVP-HAC), we demand an immediate end to Israel’s offensive war against the Palestinian population of Gaza, and an end to U.S. support for Israeli military aggression. We add our voices in solidarity with our besieged colleagues, the health workers in Gaza and in all of Palestine; with the anguished cries of those who have lost loved ones and suffered terrible injuries and trauma throughout Palestine, and their families in the global Palestinian diaspora; and with the outraged members of Congress who have taken a moral stand to end our government’s complicity in the willful killing of Palestinians.
Middle EastForward

Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel’s (likely) next prime minister?

(JTA) — As soon as next week, Benjamin Netanyahu may no longer be prime minister of Israel. So who will be the next person to lead the Jewish state? The answer may be Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu ally who supports many of his right-wing policies and is a longtime, staunch advocate for Israel’s West Bank settlements. Like Netanyahu, he opposes Palestinian statehood, and at times he has been to Netanyahu’s right.
Middle EastCNN

Israel will remain Netanyahu's even if he is no longer prime minister

Anshel Pfeffer(@anshelpfeffer) is a writer for Ha'aretz and the Israel correspondent of The Economist. He is the author of "Bibi: The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu." The views expressed here are his own. Read more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — On Sunday night, Naftali Bennett, the right-wing politician...
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Dem rep: Calling Israel ‘apartheid state’ provokes anti-Semitism

A Democratic congressman from Minnesota called out far-left members of the progressive House “Squad” Monday, claiming that their rhetoric toward Israel was helping to provoke anti-Semitic violence. “We know we have a problem on the right,” Rep. Dean Phillips, who is Jewish, told CNN. “We have [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene...
Middle EastSun-Journal

In rebuttal: Joel Goodman: Gilbert wrong about apartheid in Israel

In his letter (“U.S. needs to stop aiding ‘warmongers of Israel,’” May 27), Larry Gilbert Sr. appears to have accepted the Palestinian story that turns the aggressor into the victim. When Hamas decided to shoot thousands of missiles into Israel it knew that Israel would either sit by quietly or...