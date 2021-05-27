The Labor Market Needs the ‘Soft’ Skills Older Workers Have

Are your state and local workforce strategies optimized to support and engage older workers in your region? You may already be serving older workers in a stellar way, and that’s great! But if you need some help or enhancement strategies for serving this population, you came to the right blog. Keep reading for important information on serving older adult workers ages 55 and up, including workforce insights, labor market metrics, barrier remediation and 6 strategies you can use to more successfully engage with older workers.