Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Labor Market Needs the ‘Soft’ Skills Older Workers Have

By Brent Orrell
thebulwark.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld dogs, it seems, don’t need new tricks. New research from David J. Deming at Harvard’s Wiener Center for Social Policy examines lifetime earning patterns and shows how the peak earning years have shifted dramatically up the age continuum over the past five decades. This trend has been driven by changes in the mix of skills required in the workforce—away from routinized tasks and toward non-cognitive domains like critical reasoning and decision-making.

thebulwark.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Management Skills#Formal Education#Soft Skills#Social Skills#Increased Demand#Social Work#The Labor Market Needs#Gen Xers And Millennials#Aei#Human Skills#Technical Skills#Decision Making Skills#General Skills#Work Processes#Cognitive Demands#Workplaces#Automation#Strategies#Populations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyTechRepublic

Skilled-labor shortage could slow growth rates of larger tech companies

Expert says national initiative is needed to encourage STEM education, and we should incorporate technology into kids' lives at a young age, prepping them for careers in technology. TechRepublic's Karen Roby spoke with Tim Rowley, CTO and COO of PeopleCaddie, about labor and hiring challenges in technology. The following is...
Career Development & Adviceedsisolutions.com

Is Your Region Effectively Engaging with Older Workers? Six Strategies for Success

Are your state and local workforce strategies optimized to support and engage older workers in your region? You may already be serving older workers in a stellar way, and that’s great! But if you need some help or enhancement strategies for serving this population, you came to the right blog. Keep reading for important information on serving older adult workers ages 55 and up, including workforce insights, labor market metrics, barrier remediation and 6 strategies you can use to more successfully engage with older workers.
Public HealthInside Indiana Business

Where Have the Gig Workers Gone?

Remember the gig economy? The one with all of those great temp jobs for workers. Then, bam, came the pandemic, and those great gig jobs took a hit. Where did the workers go and what’s next for this important employment sector in our economy? We asked gig workers, and here’s what we learned.
Real Estatenewsitem.com

Skilled labor force essential

The battle against COVID-19 may well have been the world’s greatest challenge since World War II, and just as life after the war was not the same as it was before, life after the coronavirus is almost certainly not going to be the same as it was 15 months ago.
Career Development & AdviceWorld Economic Forum

How can we best engage older workers in reskilling efforts?

The landscape of our workforce is changing as we are living longer. Across the OECD, the ratio of older people aged 65 and over to people of working age (15-64) is projected to reach 2 in 5 by 2050, from 1 in 4 in 2018. As the world’s population is projected to reach 9.9 billion in 2050, about 21% (2.1 billion) will be over 60 years.
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

How skills development can bridge a growing divide among workers

COVID-19 has forced companies to adopt digital tools that weren't planned for another five years. This rapid pace of change has widened the digital divide and exacerbated social inequities. Employers and educators can bridge this divide by reskilling workers for a sustainable future of work. The global pandemic has had...
Economymarketingweek.com

Industry leaders on future trends and the skills marketers will need to thrive

The Festival of Marketing’s ‘Fast Forward’ event will take place across four days this June, offering insight into what marketers need to help grow their brands and bolster their careers in the years ahead. The event features CMOs from Unilever, Amazon and Just Eat, as well as thought leaders such as Rory Sutherland and Mark Ritson.
Economymit.edu

How to Address Worker Skill Gaps in the Return to Work

During the pandemic, the number of long-term unemployed people — those out of work for at least 27 weeks — has skyrocketed from about 1 million to 4 million. While there are hopes that the vaccine rollout will help businesses rebound, another challenge lies on the horizon: getting workers back up to speed. As economist Lisa Cook of Michigan State University explained to NPR, “Skills atrophy.” Long-term unemployment throughout the pandemic could mean a surge of workers facing skill deficits.
Softwarechiefexecutive.net

3 Creative Ways To Tackle The Yawning IT Skills Gap

It’s a great time to be a software developer, data analyst or cybersecurity professional. Not so much if you’re one of the many employers in the tech sector and beyond facing intense competition in a growing struggle to attract and retain IT talent. The IT skills gap has rarely, if...
Public HealthMySanAntonio

Pandemic Boosts Freelancing For Baby Boomers-InternationalLiving.com

BALTIMORE (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. The “freelance economy” is booming today, and that’s a benefit for expats eager to gain a remote income they could take with them abroad, according to a new report from International Living. “As we come out of the pandemic, many doors have closed,” says Winton...
EconomyPosted by
The Atlantic

Workers Should Have the Power to Say ‘No’

Cities and towns are opening back up after their coronavirus-induced shutdowns. Job vacancies have surged to historic highs. Millions of Americans report that they are looking for work. Yet employers are struggling to fill available positions, leaving them with no option but to shorten their business’s hours of operation and pay overtime. Payroll growth has proved lackluster.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

As Workers Head Back to the Office, These Are the Talks Business Leaders Need to Have Now

When our team reached out to 600 CEOs during the pandemic's early stages to ask them about their greatest concerns, many cited communication with employees. While the right communication strategy has been critical during the pandemic, it will remain just as critical—if not more so—when we transition back to "normal" (whatever that means). Although we are still living in COVID-19's grip, companies are starting to devise plans to bring their workforces back to the office in the coming weeks and months.
Public Healthroboticstomorrow.com

The Need for Speed - Manufacturers Must Adapt Workers’ Skills for Fast Covid-19 Recovery

Claudia Jarret, US Country Manager | EU Automation. The “new normal” COVID-19 era demands faster production speeds, as well of quality, of US industrial manufacturers. Here, Claudia Jarret, US country manager at EU Automation, explains that if manufacturers want to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis, they mustn’t overlook the importance of reskilling their workforce for maximum economic recovery.
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Victoria's Transport Construction Boom Creates Thousands Of Jobs For Skilled Workers

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Victoria's Big Build, there are currently many large-scale road and rail infrastructure projects underway in the state, expected to transform how Victorians travel. AIO Contracting, an engineering labour hire agency in Melbourne, says the transport construction boom has created a wealth of job opportunities across all types of sectors, including construction and engineering.