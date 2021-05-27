The Labor Market Needs the ‘Soft’ Skills Older Workers Have
Old dogs, it seems, don’t need new tricks. New research from David J. Deming at Harvard’s Wiener Center for Social Policy examines lifetime earning patterns and shows how the peak earning years have shifted dramatically up the age continuum over the past five decades. This trend has been driven by changes in the mix of skills required in the workforce—away from routinized tasks and toward non-cognitive domains like critical reasoning and decision-making.thebulwark.com