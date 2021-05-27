Top 5 things to do in St. Augustine this week: Sammy Hagar, 5K and Concerts in the Plaza

It’s a musical week coming up, starting tomorrow. But there’s more: history, exercise and even some bonus comedy in Jacksonville to end the week. Spend your day Saturday outside, with live music by performers that include Amber DeLaCruz, The Band Be Easy and Love Monkey; food trucks; artisans and crafters; a beer and wine lounge; and family activities, such as face painting, rock climbing and more. Groove in the Grove will be at TrailMark, 805 Trailmark Drive, St. Augustine, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and admission is free.