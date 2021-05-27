Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bozeman, MT

Barnett, Kay Georgiann

Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKay Georgiann Barnett Kay Georgiann (Kirrell) Barnett, age 83, of Bozeman, MT passed away peacefully in her home Monday, May 17, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. She was born February 24, 1938 in Willow Creek, MT to George and Luella (Jewett) Kirrell and went on to attend high school in Willow Creek where she was a cheerleader. Kay graduated high school in 1946 and attended some college, roughly two years at Montana State University. Kay was married to Francis Eugene Barnett for 27 years. She was a loving half sibling to two sisters; mother to three children; grandmother to seven grandchildren and two step granddaughters; and great grandmother to six great grandchildren. Kay was a spirited and loving neighbor and friend. She was also an avid Christian and devoted member to her church. She loved animals, especially her beloved chickens. Kay kept a beautiful flower garden as well as an amazing vegetable garden. She was considered a gardening guru to many. Kay is preceded in death by her parents, George and Luella Kirrell, John "Boyce" Robbins, Francis Eugene Barnett, and her son-in-law Lee Zens. Kay is survived by her children Russell Barnett (Tammy Holcomb), Roger Barnett (Kelly Shorten), and Glenda Barnett Zens (Lee Zens); sisters Linda Collins and Sheila Stempien; grandchildren Ryan Barnett, Kody Schneider, Nathan Zens, Braeden Zens, Danielle Barnett, Tyler Barnett, Joshua Barnett, Heather Garcia, and Andrea Shorten; six great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a short Memorial at Kay's gravesite in Willow Creek on Saturday, May 29th, at 11:00 am. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

www.bozemandailychronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Obituaries
City
Willow Creek, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Family Member#School Friends#Mt#Montana State University#Christian#Condolences Memories#Kirrell Rrb Barnett#Sisters Linda Collins#Nieces#Nephews#Eugene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Income TaxPosted by
The Associated Press

ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rich really are different from you and me: They’re better at dodging the tax collector. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill was zero in 2018. And financier George Soros went three straight years without paying federal income tax, according to a report Tuesday from the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The New York Times

‘Does Anybody Have a Plan?’ Senate Report Details Jan. 6 Security Failures.

WASHINGTON — Top federal intelligence agencies failed to adequately warn law enforcement officials before the Jan. 6 riot that pro-Trump extremists were threatening violence, including plans to “storm the Capitol,” infiltrate its tunnel system and “bring guns,” according to a new report by two Senate committees that outlines large-scale failures that contributed to the deadly assault.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. seizes $2.3 mln in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

The Justice Department on Monday recovered some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co, cracking down on hackers who launched the most disruptive U.S. cyberattack on record. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos to send himself to space on board Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets, he has said.The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post.“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” he wrote. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)The trip...