Kay Georgiann Barnett Kay Georgiann (Kirrell) Barnett, age 83, of Bozeman, MT passed away peacefully in her home Monday, May 17, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. She was born February 24, 1938 in Willow Creek, MT to George and Luella (Jewett) Kirrell and went on to attend high school in Willow Creek where she was a cheerleader. Kay graduated high school in 1946 and attended some college, roughly two years at Montana State University. Kay was married to Francis Eugene Barnett for 27 years. She was a loving half sibling to two sisters; mother to three children; grandmother to seven grandchildren and two step granddaughters; and great grandmother to six great grandchildren. Kay was a spirited and loving neighbor and friend. She was also an avid Christian and devoted member to her church. She loved animals, especially her beloved chickens. Kay kept a beautiful flower garden as well as an amazing vegetable garden. She was considered a gardening guru to many. Kay is preceded in death by her parents, George and Luella Kirrell, John "Boyce" Robbins, Francis Eugene Barnett, and her son-in-law Lee Zens. Kay is survived by her children Russell Barnett (Tammy Holcomb), Roger Barnett (Kelly Shorten), and Glenda Barnett Zens (Lee Zens); sisters Linda Collins and Sheila Stempien; grandchildren Ryan Barnett, Kody Schneider, Nathan Zens, Braeden Zens, Danielle Barnett, Tyler Barnett, Joshua Barnett, Heather Garcia, and Andrea Shorten; six great grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a short Memorial at Kay's gravesite in Willow Creek on Saturday, May 29th, at 11:00 am. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.