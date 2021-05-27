Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street, except for tech

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks were mostly higher on Thursday morning with the exception of technology stocks. Banks and industrial companies were pushing the broader market higher. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

www.timesdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street Banks#Tech Companies#Associated Press#Industrial Companies#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
WDBO

US stocks turn choppy on Wall Street; AMC soars again

Stock indexes wavered between small gains and losses Wednesday as trading on Wall Street turned choppy for the seconds straight day. The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 2:22 p.m. Eastern, after wobbling between a gain of 0.4% and a loss of 0.1%. Technology and energy companies helped lift the market. Those gains were kept in check by a pullback in retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending. Communication, industrial and materials stocks also fell.
Stocksspectrumnews1.com

Global shares mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed on Wednesday after Wall Street reopened from the Memorial Day holiday on a lackluster note. France's CAC 40 edged up 0.1% to 6,496.01, while Germany's DAX added nearly 0.2% to 15,592.32. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.3% to 7,101.57. U.S. shares were set to be mixed with Dow futures inching up less than 0.1% to 34,561.0. S&P 500 futures slipped nearly 0.1% to 4,195.62.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St set to open higher ahead of key economic data this week

The latest leg of a surge in so-called "meme stocks" stood out in early moves on Wall Street on Wednesday, while futures tracking the main stock indexes were flat to slightly higher ahead of closely watched economic data this week. A weekly unemployment report and May private payrolls data on...
StocksNWI.com

US stocks edge higher in early trading; AMC climbs again

Stocks edged higher Wednesday morning as gains in technology companies offset losses in banks, industrial companies and other sectors. Investors are turning their attention to this month's jobs data, which will be out on Friday. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
StocksFrankfort Times

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks managed to end with modest gains on Wall Street after a day of wavering back and forth. Technology stocks helped lift the broader market. Energy companies rose also rose along with the price of crude oil. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Pares Gains As Nasdaq Turns Negative; Crude Oil Surges

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pared gains in today's market, after rising over 100 points earlier in the day. Over the past hour, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also pared gains and traded near breakeven. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 was slightly lower. In afternoon trade, the Nasdaq composite traded down...
BusinessNWI.com

Stocks manage modest gains overall; AMC nearly doubles

Stocks managed to end with modest gains on Wall Street after a day of wavering back and forth. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday, with help from technology stocks. Energy companies also rose along with the price of crude oil. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose about 0.1%. Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment nearly doubled in another bout of heavy trading as the company embraced its status as a “meme” stock being driven higher by hordes of individual investors. Other stocks like GameStop that have been championed on online message boards also rose. Treasury yields fell.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. posts slim gain ahead of key economic data as AMC soars 95%

On Wednesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had managed to wind up the day in an affirmative territory ahead of key US economic data scheduled to be released on Thursday as market participants’ optimisms were largely countered by inflation concerns, however, a fresh upsurge in so-called meme stocks helped tech-heavy Nasdaq score modest gains.
StocksHerald & Review

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after early gain evaporates

A wobbly day on Wall Street ended with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes Tuesday as losses in technology and health care companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain, slipping less than 0.1%. That broke a three-day winning streak. The...
StocksDailyFx

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Pare Gains on Soft ISM Manufacturing PMI

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: DOW, S&P 500, NASDAQ PEEL BACK ON DISAPPOINTING ISM MANUFACTURING PMI REPORT. Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq jump higher at the opening bell on Wall Street. Stocks give back early gains following lukewarm ISM manufacturing PMI data. The Dow Jones could maintain altitude if FOMC taper hawks...
Stocksinvesting.com

5 Tech Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

With rising inflation, analysts are speculating that a stock market correction may be in the offing in the near term. Should that happen, we think it would be wise to bet on established tech stocks Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), SAP (SAP), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), and STMicroelectronics (STM) at lower valuations. The products and services these companies deliver are essential to the world and, hence, in the event of a broad market swoon, their stocks should rebound and deliver significant returns. Let’s discuss.While most tech stocks soared to unprecedented highs last year driven by investor exuberance, investors have been rotating out of tech stocks this year. This change in sentiment can be attributed to the reopening economy, which is motivating investors to seek undervalued cyclical stocks that have the potential to gain from the economic recovery at the expense of expensive tech stocks. Investors’ pessimism on tech stocks is evident in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 6.5% gains so far this year compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 12.4% returns.
Stockselpasoinc.com

Asian stocks lower after Wall St ends May with gains

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended last week higher for a monthly gain in...
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Completes a Mixed May: What Next for June?

Finally, the month of May was not as bad for equity investors as it had seemed due to a spike in volatility on market participants' anticipation of the impending inflation. The common adage of Wall Street — sell in May and go away — failed this year. Major indexes like...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from NetApp's earnings

On June 2, NetApp releases earnings for Q4. Analysts expect NetApp will release earnings per share of $1.12. Watch NetApp stock price move in real-time ahead here. NetApp reveals figures for the most recent quarter on June 2. 23 analysts are predicting earnings of $1.12 per share as opposed to...
StocksCNBC

Dow rises 100 points on reopening enthusiasm, tech stock weakness caps gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Tuesday as enthusiasm about the economic reopening lifted travel and energy stocks. The Dow added nearly 100 points, or 0.25%. The S&P 500 traded flat as weakness in technology stocks offset gains made in energy, materials and financials. On Friday, the S&P 500 closed just 0.8% away from an all-time high.
StocksCourier News

Wall Street closing higher as investors monitor recovery

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback the day before. The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.