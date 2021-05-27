Cancel
Alaska State

Alaska Fish Factor: Recycled fishing nets turned into fiber to make outerwear

By Laine Welch
wrangellsentinel.com
 24 days ago

Grundens is using recycled plastics from old fishing gear for a new line of rugged casual wear, and the first batch contains contributions from Cordova. Grundens, whose motto is “We are fishing,” is the go-to brand for outerwear and foul-weather gear for mariners around the world. The company, which originated in Sweden in 1911, debuted its NetSource Collection this spring. The men’s shorts and women’s leggings use ECONYL, a regenerated nylon fabric that uses recycled fishing nets as the raw material.

www.wrangellsentinel.com
