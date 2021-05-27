Microsoft announce international roll-out dates for Outlook’s Play My Emails feature

Microsoft has spelled out its plans to retire the venerable Internet Explorer 11 (IE11) browser from widespread use in a little over a year. "The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge," asserted Sean Lyndersay, an Edge program manager, asserted in a May 19 post to a company blog. "With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility [of accessing IE-based sites and apps] ... the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10."