Microsoft announce international roll-out dates for Outlook’s Play My Emails feature

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year Microsoft announced a new feature for Outlook Mobile called Play My Emails. This feature will read out emails received in the Outlook app in what Microsoft calls a “natural” voice; using the technology behind Cortana’s natural speaking capabilities. When you are on your commute, multitasking or anytime your hands may be busy doing other things, you can ask Cortana to read text out loud from your email messages.

mspoweruser.com
