Dallas takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Dallas Mavericks (42-30, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Dallas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -1.5; over/under is 219.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Mavericks lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Mavericks won the last meeting 127-121. Luka Doncic scored 39 points to help lead Dallas to the victory and Kawhi Leonard recorded 41 points in defeat for LA.

The Mavericks are 21-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 110.2 points while holding opponents to 46% shooting.

The Clippers are 27-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 22-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 16.6 points per game while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Doncic is averaging 23.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Paul George leads the Clippers averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 23.3 points per game and shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Leonard is averaging 17.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 46.7% shooting.

Clippers: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel).

Clippers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

