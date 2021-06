TFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: TFSL), (the "Company"), the holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, announced that Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC, (the "MHC"), the mutual holding company that owns 80.9% of the Company's outstanding common stock, will hold a special meeting of its members. The meeting will include a vote on a proposal to waive the MHC's right to receive quarterly dividends totaling up to $1.13 per share that may be declared by the Company during the 12-month period following the member vote. All dividends on the Company's common stock are declared at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The special meeting will be held on July 13, 2021.