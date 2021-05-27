Cancel
Golf: Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match”

By Staff
koxe.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA Tour announced Wednesday that Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady will team-up with Phil Mickelson for a golf battle against Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau this summer in the fourth edition of The Match. Capital One’s The Match airs at 5 p.m. EDT July 6 from the Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. The event, which takes place on a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course, airs on TNT. The Match format started when Mickelson bested Tiger Woods in a head-to-head battle in 2018 in Las Vegas. Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning then beat Mickelson and Brady in the second edition of the celebrity showdown in 2020 in Hobe Sound, Fla. The Match format features the golfers on live mics as they exchange banter and trash talk throughout the competition. Players will alternate shots in the match play event.

