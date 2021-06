Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling don't share very much about their relationship. Sure, they mention each other in interviews here and there, and Mendes sometimes references their kids on social media, but in general, fans don't see or hear much of the two actors together. (Gosling doesn't have an Instagram account and hasn't posted on Twitter since 2018.) But, on Thursday, May 27, Mendes made a rare exception and shared a photo of herself and Gosling from the movie that introduced them.