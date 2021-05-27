Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

FC Cincinnati and the New England Revolution square off

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

New England Revolution (4-1-2) vs. FC Cincinnati (1-3-1)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +267, New England -109, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati hit the pitch.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-4 at home. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago and recorded five assists.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall and 6-4-3 on the road in the 2020 season. New England scored 33 goals last season and registered 22 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Tom Pettersson (injured), Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Franko Kovacevic (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hagglund
Person
Luis Caicedo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revolution Square#Fc Cincinnati 267#Data Skrive#Sportradar#Associated Press#Play#Over Under#Home#Fanduel#Bottom Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSWCPO

Why did FC Cincinnati's stadium fins light up with P&G brands Tuesday night?

CINCINNATI — TQL Stadium's West End neighbors saw various Procter & Gamble brands light up across its fins Tuesday night, sparking concerns that the high-tech lighting system could be used for more than just match-day promotion. Photos shared on social media showed product names like Old Spice, Charmin and Dawn...
Soccerthebentmusket.com

New England Revolution taking things slow with Wilfrid Kaptoum

When the New England Revolution acquired Wilfrid Kaptoum there were high expectations, but so far fans haven’t seen a lot from the midfielder. While the 24-year-old has appeared in five games, he has only started in two. He has also yet to make an impact on the stat sheet and also has yet to play a full 90 minutes.
MLSthebentmusket.com

Carles Gil etches his spot in New England Revolution history

Monday will go down as one of the best days in history for New England Revolution fans. The club announced that Carles Gil had signed an extension that will keep him in New England through the 2024 season. Ever since he arrived in 2019, Gil has made an impact. After...
MLScincinnatimagazine.com

Is Jurgen Locadia’s Time With FC Cincinnati Running Out?

Jurgen Locadia scored the equalizing goal in FC Cincinnati’s come-from-behind 2–1 victory over CF Montreal last Saturday. It was the club’s first win of the season and the first goal of the campaign for a player who, after his initial two matches with FCC in early 2020, looked like he’d play a starring role on the club for years to come. Locadia now has been relegated to a bench role as the expiration date of his loan deal creeps closer.
MLSmassivereport.com

Crew announce schedule changes to matches vs. FC Cincinnati, Chicago Fire

Friday morning, the Columbus Crew announced two schedule changes for rivalry matches in the 2021 MLS season. The first moved match is the all anticipated Hell is Real Derby game against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium that will be played on Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET instead of Wednesday, July 7. The second schedule change is the Crew’s road trip to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Fire. The two will meet in the Windy City on Sunday, August 15 at 6 p.m. ET instead of Saturday, August 14.
MLSNew England Revolution

Revolution II Preview | New England closes homestand against Fort Lauderdale CF

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution II (1-2-1, 4 pts.) will close out the month of May with the final match of a four-game homestand on Friday night at Gillette Stadium, hosting third-place Fort Lauderdale CF (3-4-0, 9 pts.). The USL League One contest is slated to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET and is available nationally on ESPN+.
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Preview & Prediction

When does Cincinnati vs New England Revolution kick off? Saturday 29th May, 2021 – 20:00 (UK) Where is Cincinnati vs New England Revolution being played? TQL Stadium, Cincinnati. Where can I get tickets for Cincinnati vs New England Revolution? The latest ticket information can be found on each club’s official...
MLSNew England Revolution

Revolution Lineup Notes | May 29 vs. FC Cincinnati

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution visit FC Cincinnati this afternoon for a 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff at TQL Stadium. The match airs locally on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, and CoziTV, as well as on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA. The match is also available on ESPN+ for out-of-market viewers.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

New England Revolution: Adam Buksa on the path to a double-digit goal season

Adam Buksa’s recent goal-scoring form has put him on a course for a double-digit goal season. It’s been an impactful last three matches for the New England Revolution’s Adam Buksa. The 24-year-old striker has scored in all of the Revolution’s last three Major League Soccer fixtures and has recorded a total of four goals in eight appearances. After scoring six goals in 23 regular-season appearances in the 2020 campaign, which also was his first year in MLS, Buksa is on the path to registering a double-digit goal season for the first time with the Revolution.
MLSmlsmultiplex.com

Yes, FC Cincinnati is better…but that isn’t saying much right now

As far as moral victories go, this weekend was spun as a positive by FC Cincinnati, who lost 1-0 at home to the New England Revolution on Saturday afternoon. Things are improving, yes, but this team remains very much a work in progress. The loss for FC Cincinnati came against...
MLSESPN

New York City FC

Rallied for a 2-1 victory on Saturday over host LAFC despite playing a man down late in the game. Tajouri-Shradi's score off a corner kick, his second of the season, came four minutes after midfielder Nicolas Acevedo was sent off following a reckless tackle. The goal came after Alfredo Morales headed a pass to the far post where Tajouri-Shradi scored with his left foot.
MLSsoctakes.com

Gallery: Revolution blank FC Cincy to remain atop Eastern Conference

CINCINNATI — The New England Revolution remained atop the Eastern Conference on 17 points after blanking FC Cincinnati 1-0 on Saturday in the second match ever played at TQL Stadium. A 70th-minute connection from Carles Gil to Adam Buksa put the visitors up for good. Follow Jamie on Twitter: @JamieSmed.
MLScincinnatimagazine.com

Is FC Cincinnati’s Defense Finding Solid Ground?

Even though FC Cincinnati has conceded 15 goals in six matches this season, the most in Major League Soccer, a consistent structure in recent matches combined with some new faces netting major playing time could have the Orange and Blue on the road to a solid defense. Scoring only six goals in six matches isn’t going to cut it all year, but let’s table a discussion on the offense for another time.
MLSthebentmusket.com

New England Revolution rumor: Could Tajon Buchanan be headed to Europe?

As Tajon Buchanan continues to prepare for upcoming World Cup Qualifiers with Team Canada, new rumors have surfaced regarding the 22-year-olds future with the New England Revolution. TSN reporter Matthew Scianitti took to Twitter early Friday evening to talk about offers the Revs have received for Buchanan. According to Scinitti’s...
Soccerchatsports.com

Bryce Washington signs contract with Atlanta United

Former Pitt defender Bryce Washington played a pivotal role in the Panthers’ run to the College Cup last season, and his hard work paid off on Friday, as Major League Soccer club Atlanta United signed him to a homegrown contract. The deal will keep him with the club through the end of 2022 with options through 2025.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Who Will Be Atlanta United’s 12th Homegrown Signing?

With Bryce Washington returning to Atlanta United as the club’s 11th homegrown signing and second collegiate signing, the club solidified its willingness to reward talented players whether they are still in the academy or are in the club’s collegiate diaspora. The path to the pros is not as important as the quality of the individual who emerges from that path. With the academy maturing into a high-quality talent-producing machine, fans should not expect an imminent shift in philosophy following the departure of Academy Director Tony Annan. The club will continue to emphasize the trend of intelligent, high-quality, versatile athletes that began with George Bello.
MLSmagiccity.soccer

The Miami FC v Rio Grande Valley FC: Previewing The Match

The USL Championship added a fun little wrinkle to the 2021 season with the introduction of interconference play. For the first time, Miami FC will get a taste of Western Conference competition when they host Rio Grande Valley FC at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Sunday night. After an impressive performance...