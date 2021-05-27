: Health and well-being are central to the people management strategy:
05/27/2021 In a changing and complex environment marked by the new normal that emerged as a result of the pandemic, organizations have had to reorient their corporate health strategies. In this way, in the table “Health and Well-being, Top Priority”, it is revealed how health and well-being is placed at the heart of the people management strategy. At this table, sponsored by SegurCaixa Adeslas, the people in charge of the people, health and well-being of Deloitte, Enagás and Repsol shared.www.eastafricanewspost.com