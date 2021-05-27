Seismic movements: amplification under control

On November 11, 2019, the ground shocks in the Rhone Valley south of Montelimar. The strength of the tremor felt in southeast France was 5.4 on the Richter scale. It left four injured and caused severe damage in several villages in Ardish and Drum, especially in the village of Til, which is closest to the epicenter. This event reminds us of the reality of the seismic hazard in the region and the importance of an accurate assessment of this hazard *, especially since the seismic rupture occurred not far from the nuclear facilities: ten kilometers from the power plant in Croissant and about 20 kilometers from the power plant in Croas. Tricastin Power Plant.