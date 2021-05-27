Intcomex has opened a modern distribution center in Ciudad Merliot – Diario La Página

KEYSVILLE, Va. — Eastern Engineered Wood Products recently held a groundbreaking of the company’s new distribution center near Keysville, Virginia. The 32-acre parcel is located in Virginia’s Heartland Regional Industrial Park at the interchange of US Routes 15 and 360. Construction will be completed later this year and the facility will consist of office space, cutting buildings, a drive-through storage building, and vertical racking. Approximately 22 acres of the site will be finished for inventory lay-down. It will replace a smaller leased facility the company occupies in Emporia, Virginia and will expand the present delivery footprint to new markets further west in Virginia and North Carolina. It will also service customers in Washington DC and parts of Maryland.