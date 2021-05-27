Pandemic and changing 'energy ecosystem' creating new opportunities for Honeywell

"It's a MATCH" ‒ not only is this true of the first cooperation project between handling technology specialists Zimmer Group and J. Schmalz GmbH, it is also what the collaborative project is called. MATCH is a multi-functional end-of-arm platform that is fit for the future. Equipped with an extensive range of functions and universal communication interfaces, MATCH is compatible with all common lightweight robots and conventional robots on the market. With the MATCH platform, these two technology leaders in their respective areas ‒ Zimmer Group with a focus on mechanical grippers, Schmalz with vacuum-based technologies ‒ combine the best of both gripping worlds. "This collaboration created something unique: a modular system that the customer can use to meet various requirements and handle diverse applications in robotics," says Achim Gauß, Managing Director of Zimmer Group. "Furthermore, in addition to their accumulated solution knowledge, both companies offer a global sales network for support and service," says Dr. Kurt Schmalz, Managing Partner of the J. Schmalz GmbH.