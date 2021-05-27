Cancel
Energy Industry

Pandemic and changing 'energy ecosystem' creating new opportunities for Honeywell

By John Downey
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Honeywell has been notably nimble and opportunistic, best known for converting idle manufacturing early in the pandemic to boost production of personal protective equipment. But more exciting are longer-term technology opportunities it is positioning itself to take advantage of.

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

