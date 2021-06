When I first sat down with Pilgrim Bell, forthcoming from Graywolf Press on August 3 but available to our Poetry Book Club members in just a few weeks, I looked for a definition or description of a pilgrim bell, just to fix in my mind what Kaveh Akbar might have had in mind when building this book. I ran into a problem, namely that page after page of the results were about this book—or were ads for handsome wristwatches made by Pilgrim, a Montreal jewelry firm. I’m not going to say that my search for meaning here turned into a pilgrimage of its own, but it did take me a bit longer than I expected, and the results were uncertain at best.