Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Zelarrayan leads Columbus into matchup with Toronto FC after 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

Toronto FC (1-3-2) vs. Columbus Crew (2-2-2)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +111, Toronto FC +234, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Zelarrayan leads Columbus into a matchup with Toronto FC after scoring two goals against New York City FC.

The Crew went 12-6-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-1-0 at home. Columbus scored 46 goals a season ago and had 33 assists.

Toronto FC put together a 13-5-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 6-3-2 in road games. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erickson Gallardo
Person
Kevin Molino
Person
Aidan Morris
Person
Perry Kitchen
Person
Milton Valenzuela
Person
Alejandro Pozuelo
Person
Marlon Hairston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto Fc#New York City Fc#Home Games#Road Games#Toronto Fc#Data Skrive#Sportradar#New York City Fc#Associated Press#Game#Play#Over Under#Bottom Line#Fanduel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Toronto takes 6-game slide into matchup with New York

Toronto Blue Jays (23-23, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (28-19, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (5-2, 4.69 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -174, Blue Jays +150;...
MLSthereminder.ca

Toronto FC says Alejandro Pozuelo could return from injury Saturday in Columbus

After missing Toronto FC's first 10 games through injury, it appears Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo is finally ready for liftoff this weekend. The reigning MLS MVP has been sidelined since injuring his thigh in pre-season. Toronto has won just two of 10 games (2-5-3) in all competitions in his absence.
MLStonyspicks.com

Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC 5/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC 5/29/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Two teams that have made poor starts in the 2021 season will lock horns on Saturday, when reigning champions Columbus Crew will play host to Toronto FC. Columbus are coming off a nice away win over New York City FC but it was just their second win of the season. Toronto FC are coming off an away loss against Orlando just when it looked that they are turning things around. Both teams have good rosters and should be able to pick up the slack really soon.
MLSfctucson.com

5/26 Match Recap FC Tucson (2) vs. Toronto FC II (1)

Officially, FC Tucson was listed as the visitor in Wednesday night’s game against Toronto FC II. But, playing just 78 miles up the road from their usual home, the Men in Black must have found comfort in playing in a familiar, friendly desert environment. FC Tucson scored two first-half goals...
MLSchatsports.com

Diaz, Columbus outrun Toronto FC in 2-1 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes each scored first half goals and the Columbus Crew held off Toronto FC for a 2-1 win on Saturday. Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto in the 52nd minute off a rebound finish. Diaz escaped on on a breakaway after a Toronto...
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Lucas Zelarayan, Crew take on Toronto FC at home

Maybe all the Columbus Crew needed to change their fortunes was a re-rebranding. More likely it was the wizardry of Lucas Zelarayan that has the Crew (2-2-2, 8 points) confident going into the match against visiting Toronto FC (1-3-2, 5 points) on Saturday. Zelarayan nailed free kicks in the 82nd...
MLSsunny95.com

Crew 2, Toronto FC 1

COLUMBUS (AP) — Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes each scored first half goals and the Crew held off Toronto FC for a 2-1 win. Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto in the 52nd minute off a rebound finish. Diaz escaped on on a breakaway after a Toronto corner in which it...
MLSdraytonvalleywesternreview.com

Jozy Altidore may have played his last game with Toronto FC

Jozy Altidore’s days with Toronto FC appear to be numbered. TFC GM Ali Curtis would not go into detail as to what they plan to do with the disgruntled forward, it’s seems clear that they will try to move him, which is easier said than done given that Altidore is a Designated Player making a reported $3.6 million per year and has had trouble staying on the field the last couple of years due to injuries.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

Chris Armas Is Not The Right Manager For Toronto FC

Chris Armas just isn’t it. There, I said it. We’re not even half a season into his tenure with Toronto FC, and it’s already very apparent that he is not the right manager for this team. Where is this coming from, and what was the last straw? The Jozy Altidore situation.
MLSmassivereport.com

The Crew makes Toronto FC feel blue with 2-1 win before June break

It was a tale of two halves in the second-to-last game at historic Crew Stadium. The Columbus Crew’s strong first half was enough to earn a 2-1 win over Toronto FC as the Reds' much stronger second 45 minutes wasn’t enough to pull back a point. The three points for the Black & Gold in blue is the first win over Toronto in three years and the second straight in the league as Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes scored the goals to get the win.
MLSchatsports.com

Predicted XI: Toronto FC

In the penultimate match at historic Crew Stadium, the Columbus Crew takes on Toronto FC on the eve of a nearly three-week break. This Trillium Cup showdown features two sides that are limping into the time off. Both Columbus and Toronto endured laborious CONCACAF stall-outs and some tough MLS battles with varying degrees of success.
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Cleveland to face back-to-back doubleheaders after postponing Toronto game Saturday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland postponed Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to high winds, forcing Cleveland to play doubleheaders on consecutive days. The team announced the postponement less than two hours before the first scheduled pitch at Progressive Field. Many of the ballpark's employees already had arrived for work and fans were milling around outside the gates when the game was postponed.
MLSlastwordonsports.com

Toronto FC wins Trillium Cup in 2-1 loss against Columbus Crew SC

Toronto FC wins the Trillium Cup against defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew SC. However, Toronto’s defensive woes and a bad start to the game led to their second-straight loss in MLS play. As a result, Columbus took a two-goal lead at the end of the first half. It was enough for Columbus as they ended up taking the 2-1 victory over Toronto at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
MLSmassivereport.com

Supporters’ XI: Toronto FC

There’s a break on the horizon for the Columbus Crew. After Saturday’s match, the team is off until June 19. In that time, players will have a chance to get healthier, well-rested and it may even result in the potential debut of Kevin Molino. Before all of that excitement, the Crew takes on Toronto FC at historic Crew Stadium.
MLSmassivereport.com

Massive Scouting Report: Toronto FC

After the Columbus Crew’s first road win in well over a year, the Black & Gold return to Columbus to face Trillium Cup rivals Toronto FC in the penultimate match in historic Crew Stadium. Toronto’s only league victory of the season was against the Crew just a few short weeks ago and they will be looking to duplicate that result after a 1-0 loss on the road to Orlando City in the team’s last match.