DOJ Orders Casino Boss Steve Wynn to File as Foreign Agent

casinonewsdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Department of Justice has told former casino boss Steve Wynn to register as a foreign lobbyist in relation to his efforts in 2017 to obtain a diplomatic favor on behalf of China. Federal authorities are also ready to go to court if the businessman fails to comply, according...

www.casinonewsdaily.com
