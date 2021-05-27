Pfluger: COVID-19 Origins Must Be Investigated

It was only 32 years ago, but I think most of us have forgotten about it. In 1989, from April 15 to June 4, a group of college aged students gathered in Beijing at Tiananmen Square to protest the Chinese government and demanded the removal of several high-ranking Chinese Communist Party leaders. The student protestors numbered into the thousands, and they were united in their mission to seek reform and establish Democracy in the government. The highly organized protest was a testimony to the young people of China. Their position at Tiananmen Square was also strategic as Tiananmen was the ancient ‘Entrance to the Forbidden City’ and referred to as the ‘Gate to Heavenly Peace’ in the 1300s.