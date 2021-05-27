Pfluger: COVID-19 Origins Must Be Investigated
Wednesday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) released a statement calling for an immediate investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic:. “There is mounting evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has tragically claimed millions of lives and wrecked our global economy for over a year, originated in a Chinese lab and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) covered it up. President Trump and Secretary Pompeo raised concerns of a COVID-19 lab leak in April of 2020, yet social media companies and traditional news outlets censored the story due to their vitriol hate for our former President.www.koxe.com