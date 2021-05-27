Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, IA

Newton softball starts 2-0, loses to ranked Centennial

By Troy Hyde
Posted by 
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19PMR0_0aD4awhL00

It took exactly one game to match last year’s win total for Newton’s softball team.

And then the Cardinals won another game the next night as Newton outlasted Grand View Christian on Monday and cruised past Marshalltown on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 2-1 after three games following a winless 2020 season.

“I think we are finally coming together as a team,” Newton softball coach Kory Leiker said. “They are starting to believe in each other. Tonight, we took our opportunities and capitalized on some of their mistakes.”

Against Marshalltown on Tuesday, the Cardinals plated two runs in the first, third and fifth innings. Marshalltown got its lone run in the sixth inning, but it was not enough.

Katelyn Lambert, Peyton Durr and Jazlynn Cooper all had two hits at the plate. Lambert added two RBIs, two steals and one run. Durr had one RBI and was hit by a pitch and Copper drove in a run. Chassidy Henwood also was twice hit by a pitch.

Kallie VanKley started in the circle, went five innings and improved to 2-0 after allowing no earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Nevara Gray tossed two innings in relief, allowing no earned runs on no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Marshalltown (0-3) was helped out in the sixth inning by a pair of Newton errors. The Cardinals allowed Grand View Christian to rally against them because of miscues the night before, too.

“It’s inexperience and learning how to win. Sometimes young players tighten up,” Leiker said. “Our defense fell asleep a little because our pitchers were throwing a lot of pitches. The defense just got stagnant.”

Newton 8, Grand View Christian 7

DES MOINES — The Cardinals blew a 7-2 lead but still found a way to win its season opener against Grand View Christian on Monday.

The two teams played at the North Des Moines Softball Complex. The Cardinals (2-1) scored six runs in the second inning but allowed the Thunder to plate five in the fifth to tie the score.

Newton scored the winning run in the top of the sixth inning and then the Thunder were denied the tying and potential winning run after that when Vanessa Vasseau made a diving catch in right field. She made a diving catch to end the game against Marshalltown, too.

“Even when we faced adversity, we could have laid down and thought of old times but they fought and took the lead,” Leiker said. “The bats were heated up and the team never stopped fighting.

“Vasseu’s diving catch was the play of the game. We probably lose if she doesn’t make that catch.”

Gray started in the circle and took the no decision after allowing seven runs — four earned — on seven hits with four walks in 4 1/3 innings. She also had three hits and two RBIs at the plate.

VanKley got the win in the circle after allowing no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Henwood finished with two hits, two runs and one steal and Kadance Ahn added two hits, two steals and one run.

“It was a good first two outings,” Leiker said. “We have a lot of room for improvement. That’s the scary part. We are young with only one senior. I think we can improve immensely.”

Ankeny Centennial 9, Newton 0

ANKENY — Class 5A No. 11 Ankeny Centennial broke open a close game with a five-run fifth inning and the Jaguars shut down Newton 9-0 on Wednesday night.

Lambert had two hits and Henwood walked once and had one hit but the Cardinals struck out 11 in the loss. Cooper had the other hit.

Gray started in the circle and took the loss after allowing seven runs — four earned — on 10 hits in five innings. She had four walks and one strikeout.

VanKley pitched one inning in relief and surrendered no earned runs on two hits and one walk.

Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
243
Followers
119
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
City
Newton, IA
City
Marshalltown, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Newton, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Jaguars#Newton 8#Newton 0#Ankeny Centennial#Newton Errors#Miscues#Pitches#Inexperience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Bobcats withstand Wahawks at the net

A two-match headstart went a long way to assuage the fears Marshalltown High School girls’ tennis coach John Fiscus had heading into Saturday’s Class 2A Region 3 opener against Waterloo West. So did the way his team played. The Bobcats advanced through the first round of team regionals with a...
Newton, IANewton Daily News

Addy Terpstra, Shannon leads Newton girls at 3A state qualifier

PELLA — Alyssa Shannon handled everything that was thrown at her during a Class 3A state qualifying meet on Thursday night. From rallying her team in the 4x800 relay to getting boxed in and almost tripped in the 800-meter run, the Newton junior was up to the task. Shannon claimed...
Newton, IAPosted by
Newton Daily News

Newton boys finish third at sectionals, advance

WINTERSET — Ethan Walker and Lincoln Ergenbright are the top two golfers for Newton’s boys golf team. But it was the performances of the other varsity players that allowed the Cardinals to advance past the sectional tournament on Friday. Walker finished third overall, but freshman Kinnick Pritchard had a season-best...
Newton, IAPosted by
Newton Daily News

Newton girls soccer team cruises past Clarke

OSCEOLA — Newton’s girls soccer team needed just 42 minutes to complete its win over Clarke on Friday during a non-conference road match. The Cardinals got in the win column for the third time in four matches as they blasted the Indians 10-0. The match ended two minutes into the second half.
Newton, IAPosted by
Newton Daily News

Heryford leads Newton girls to third at SE Polk Invite

PLEASANT HILL — Newton junior Rylee Heryford faced three golfers with 18-hole averages in the top five of Class 4A on Thursday during the Southeast Polk Invitational. West Des Moines Valley’s Paige Hoffman is considered the favorite to win the 4A title later this spring, but Heryford played Hoffman shot-for-shot and medalist honors came down to the final hole.
Nevada StatePosted by
Newton Daily News

Newton boys shut out No. 8 Nevada

Derek Beiner delivered the game-winner in the opening minutes of the second half, keeper Caleb Lawson had four saves and Newton’s boys soccer team blanked Class 2A No. 8 Nevada 1-0 at H.A. Lynn Stadium on Friday night. The Cardinals evened their record at 8-8 following their second straight win...
Marshalltown, IAMessenger

Dodgers edged at Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN — The Fort Dodge boys soccer team came up just short against Marshalltown here Friday night, 3-2. The Dodgers took a 2-1 lead at the half, but the Bobcats rallied back with a pair of goals from Fernando Garcia, who finished with a hat trick. Josh Meier and Franco...
Iowa Statekelo.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Garcia’s hat trick lifts Bobcats

An all-senior lineup represented the Marshalltown boys’ soccer team well for the first half, but the lineup that has been clicking did them two better after the break. MHS senior forward Fernando Garcia scored all three goals, including two second-half tallies as the Bobcats beat back Fort Dodge 3-2 in Friday’s CIML Iowa Conference clash at Leonard Cole Field.
Davis County, IAkniakrls.com

PCM Sports Update 5-14-21

PCM’s boys golf squad will begin playoff action as they travel to Bloomfield Golf Course in Davis County for their sectional meet today. The Mustangs’ last meet was Saturday when they finished second in the Colfax-Mingo Invitational behind Newton. Gatlin Boell and Andrew Mitchell finished third and fourth individually in the meet with scores of 85 and 87, respectively. After this meet, PCM will have one final regular season meet Monday at Pella Christian.
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Dean shines as Bobcats earn state berths

CEDAR RAPIDS — Thursday evening promised to be big for Marshalltown senior Deonte Dean, a big step in the progress of an athlete who missed state by less than one second in his sophomore season. While he wasn’t thrilled with his times, Dean made his mark at Kingston Stadium —...
Marshalltown, IA1230kfjb.com

MHS Track Qualifiers

The Marshalltown High School Boy’s Track Team will be well represented at the upcoming State Track Meet. The boys’ team qualified for 7 individual events and 4 relay events. The Bobcats are paced by Deonte Dean qualifying in 4 events (2 individual, 2 relay) and Dwight Joar qualifying in 3 events (2 individual, 1 relay). The Marshalltown High School Girls’ Track Team qualified in the 4 x 800m relay.
Fort Dodge, IATimes-Republican

MHS girls get season’s first victory

FORT DODGE — Marshalltown freshman Sara Huffman had a hat trick and the Bobcat girls’ soccer squad snapped the program’s 20-match losing streak with a 5-1 rout of Fort Dodge in Friday’s CIML Iowa Conference match at Dodger Stadium. The Bobcats (1-12) won for the first time since beating Fort...
Marshalltown, IA1230kfjb.com

State Qualifiers

Marshalltown springer Deonte Dean earned a berth in the state track and field meet in winning both the 100 and 200-meter dashes yesterday at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Dean was also part of the state-qualifying 4 x 100-meter relay team. East Marshall’s Ellie Hull made it to state in both the...
Newton, IAPosted by
Newton Daily News

Newton girls soccer downs Grinnell, falls to Indianola

Newton’s girls soccer team came into Tuesday night’s home match with Indianola playing some of its best soccer of the season. The Cardinals entered the game winners of three of their past four matches but couldn’t sustain the momentum against the Indians at H.A. Lynn Stadium. Indianola scored the winning...
Marshalltown, IA1230kfjb.com

More Scores

Marshalltown finished second to Valley at the Southeast Polk Invite. Greene Count was first, West Marshall 4th at the South Hamilton invite.
Marshall County, IATimes-Republican

Mustangs’ Hull, WM’s Pinnick earn state berths

STATE CENTER — The East Marshall girls’ track and field team emerged from Thursday’s Class 2A state-qualifying meet with two automatic state qualifiers — and both of them are Ellie Hull. The Mustang sophomore finished second to Van Meter’s Clare Kelly in both the 800- and 1,500-meter runs to represent...