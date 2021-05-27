Newton softball starts 2-0, loses to ranked Centennial

It took exactly one game to match last year’s win total for Newton’s softball team.

And then the Cardinals won another game the next night as Newton outlasted Grand View Christian on Monday and cruised past Marshalltown on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 2-1 after three games following a winless 2020 season.

“I think we are finally coming together as a team,” Newton softball coach Kory Leiker said. “They are starting to believe in each other. Tonight, we took our opportunities and capitalized on some of their mistakes.”

Against Marshalltown on Tuesday, the Cardinals plated two runs in the first, third and fifth innings. Marshalltown got its lone run in the sixth inning, but it was not enough.

Katelyn Lambert, Peyton Durr and Jazlynn Cooper all had two hits at the plate. Lambert added two RBIs, two steals and one run. Durr had one RBI and was hit by a pitch and Copper drove in a run. Chassidy Henwood also was twice hit by a pitch.

Kallie VanKley started in the circle, went five innings and improved to 2-0 after allowing no earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Nevara Gray tossed two innings in relief, allowing no earned runs on no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Marshalltown (0-3) was helped out in the sixth inning by a pair of Newton errors. The Cardinals allowed Grand View Christian to rally against them because of miscues the night before, too.

“It’s inexperience and learning how to win. Sometimes young players tighten up,” Leiker said. “Our defense fell asleep a little because our pitchers were throwing a lot of pitches. The defense just got stagnant.”

Newton 8, Grand View Christian 7

DES MOINES — The Cardinals blew a 7-2 lead but still found a way to win its season opener against Grand View Christian on Monday.

The two teams played at the North Des Moines Softball Complex. The Cardinals (2-1) scored six runs in the second inning but allowed the Thunder to plate five in the fifth to tie the score.

Newton scored the winning run in the top of the sixth inning and then the Thunder were denied the tying and potential winning run after that when Vanessa Vasseau made a diving catch in right field. She made a diving catch to end the game against Marshalltown, too.

“Even when we faced adversity, we could have laid down and thought of old times but they fought and took the lead,” Leiker said. “The bats were heated up and the team never stopped fighting.

“Vasseu’s diving catch was the play of the game. We probably lose if she doesn’t make that catch.”

Gray started in the circle and took the no decision after allowing seven runs — four earned — on seven hits with four walks in 4 1/3 innings. She also had three hits and two RBIs at the plate.

VanKley got the win in the circle after allowing no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Henwood finished with two hits, two runs and one steal and Kadance Ahn added two hits, two steals and one run.

“It was a good first two outings,” Leiker said. “We have a lot of room for improvement. That’s the scary part. We are young with only one senior. I think we can improve immensely.”

Ankeny Centennial 9, Newton 0

ANKENY — Class 5A No. 11 Ankeny Centennial broke open a close game with a five-run fifth inning and the Jaguars shut down Newton 9-0 on Wednesday night.

Lambert had two hits and Henwood walked once and had one hit but the Cardinals struck out 11 in the loss. Cooper had the other hit.

Gray started in the circle and took the loss after allowing seven runs — four earned — on 10 hits in five innings. She had four walks and one strikeout.

VanKley pitched one inning in relief and surrendered no earned runs on two hits and one walk.