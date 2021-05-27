L-S softball starts season highly ranked after state appearance

Lynnville-Sully softball coach Stacey Alberts doesn’t put expectations on her teams. But after finishing third in the state tournament last year and beginning this season ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, it’s clear the Hawks are expected to be one of the teams to beat in Iowa’s smallest class this summer.

“We set goals, not expectations,” Alberts said. “Goals drive our work and focus for our squad. The results will take care of themselves, which some we can control and some we cannot. We have our goals for conference, goals for state appearance and goals for a state title.”

The Hawks lost three starters from last year’s 20-3 squad which placed third in the 1A state tournament. But they return a plethora of seniors including all-state starting pitcher Denali Conover.

Conover was 19-3 in the circle and had an earned run average of 2.15 in 130 innings last season. She also hit .413 and had three homers, 21 RBIs and four doubles.

The Hawks return four other players who hit at least .388 last year.

Caitlin Alberts has the top returning batting average at .459. She also scored 24 runs and had nine doubles, 32 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 15 walks.

She had a secondary role in the circle where she was 1-0 with three saves and a 1.62 ERA in 8 2/3 innings.

The Hawks have eight seniors on the roster in all. Joining Conover and Alberts are Korinne Jansen, Laci Keen, Megan Van Zante, Cayler Noun Harder, Jaden Brand and Elizabeth Squires.

The juniors are Aliya James, Regan McFarland and Lily Zylstra. The only two sophomores are Greenlee Smock and Abigail Squires.

“Anytime you can get a class that is large to stick with a sport in 1A, it’s a bit easier to compete with age,” Coach Alberts said. “But vice versa, there were a lot of hard learning lessons when they were younger taking roles that maybe they weren’t ready for. We will enjoy the older, larger class when we have it and continue to work to develop everyone around this group for their roles.”

Keen is a returning starter who averaged .418 last year. She had two homers, 25 RBIs, 11 runs scored, seven doubles and seven walks.

Jansen is the returning catcher who batted .412 last year. She homered once and had 22 RBIs, 29 runs, seven doubles, 17 steals and eight walks.

The other returning starters are Noun Harder, Van Zante and James.

Noun Harder batted .388 with 17 runs, seven doubles, 19 RBIs, six steals and four walks. Van Zante hit .204 with 10 runs, six RBIs, three walks and five steals. James batted .211 with six runs, six RBIs and four walks.

The only other players on the roster who started a game last year were McFarland and Brand. McFarland scored 22 runs. Freshman Makayla Tice also is back after scoring 13 runs last season.

“Every position on the field is ‘open’ and I encourage the athletes to compete for their roles year in and year out,” Coach Alberts said. “There is no guarantee or given position in our program. With that said, the middle of the infield is returning and the corners will likely be shifting a lot.”

EBF 17, Lynnville-Sully 3, 6 innings

SULLY — The Hawks were held to three hits at the plate and they committed three errors in the field during a 17-3 loss to 2A No. 8 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday.

The Rockets had 16 hits and stole six bases in the six-inning win.

Jansen and Noun Harder each had one hit and one run and Jansen also stole two bases. Conover chipped in one hit and an RBI, Caitlin Alberts walked three times, scored a run and had two steals and James also had an RBI.

Conover took the loss in the circle, allowing 17 runs — seven earned — on 13 hits in 5 1/3 innings. She struck out three and walked one.

Caitlin Alberts got the final two outs but walked two and gave up a hit.

Lynnville-Sully 21, HLV 2, 6 innings

VICTOR — The Class 1A No. 2 Hawks plated 11 runs in the sixth inning to end the game early as L-S cranked out 18 hits and stole 10 bases to claim their first win of the season.

Conover had three hits and four RBIs at the plate and got the win in the circle. She allowed one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

Jansen was 3-for-3 with five runs, four stolen bases and an RBI. McFarland chipped in three hits, two runs and two steals, Alberts had two hits, three runs and three steals and Keen homered, scored three times, had three RBIs and walked twice.

Noun Harder and James both had two hits, two runs and three RBIs.