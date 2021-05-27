Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

L-S softball starts season highly ranked after state appearance

By Troy Hyde
Posted by 
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwPKc_0aD4auvt00

Lynnville-Sully softball coach Stacey Alberts doesn’t put expectations on her teams. But after finishing third in the state tournament last year and beginning this season ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, it’s clear the Hawks are expected to be one of the teams to beat in Iowa’s smallest class this summer.

“We set goals, not expectations,” Alberts said. “Goals drive our work and focus for our squad. The results will take care of themselves, which some we can control and some we cannot. We have our goals for conference, goals for state appearance and goals for a state title.”

The Hawks lost three starters from last year’s 20-3 squad which placed third in the 1A state tournament. But they return a plethora of seniors including all-state starting pitcher Denali Conover.

Conover was 19-3 in the circle and had an earned run average of 2.15 in 130 innings last season. She also hit .413 and had three homers, 21 RBIs and four doubles.

The Hawks return four other players who hit at least .388 last year.

Caitlin Alberts has the top returning batting average at .459. She also scored 24 runs and had nine doubles, 32 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 15 walks.

She had a secondary role in the circle where she was 1-0 with three saves and a 1.62 ERA in 8 2/3 innings.

The Hawks have eight seniors on the roster in all. Joining Conover and Alberts are Korinne Jansen, Laci Keen, Megan Van Zante, Cayler Noun Harder, Jaden Brand and Elizabeth Squires.

The juniors are Aliya James, Regan McFarland and Lily Zylstra. The only two sophomores are Greenlee Smock and Abigail Squires.

“Anytime you can get a class that is large to stick with a sport in 1A, it’s a bit easier to compete with age,” Coach Alberts said. “But vice versa, there were a lot of hard learning lessons when they were younger taking roles that maybe they weren’t ready for. We will enjoy the older, larger class when we have it and continue to work to develop everyone around this group for their roles.”

Keen is a returning starter who averaged .418 last year. She had two homers, 25 RBIs, 11 runs scored, seven doubles and seven walks.

Jansen is the returning catcher who batted .412 last year. She homered once and had 22 RBIs, 29 runs, seven doubles, 17 steals and eight walks.

The other returning starters are Noun Harder, Van Zante and James.

Noun Harder batted .388 with 17 runs, seven doubles, 19 RBIs, six steals and four walks. Van Zante hit .204 with 10 runs, six RBIs, three walks and five steals. James batted .211 with six runs, six RBIs and four walks.

The only other players on the roster who started a game last year were McFarland and Brand. McFarland scored 22 runs. Freshman Makayla Tice also is back after scoring 13 runs last season.

“Every position on the field is ‘open’ and I encourage the athletes to compete for their roles year in and year out,” Coach Alberts said. “There is no guarantee or given position in our program. With that said, the middle of the infield is returning and the corners will likely be shifting a lot.”

EBF 17, Lynnville-Sully 3, 6 innings

SULLY — The Hawks were held to three hits at the plate and they committed three errors in the field during a 17-3 loss to 2A No. 8 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday.

The Rockets had 16 hits and stole six bases in the six-inning win.

Jansen and Noun Harder each had one hit and one run and Jansen also stole two bases. Conover chipped in one hit and an RBI, Caitlin Alberts walked three times, scored a run and had two steals and James also had an RBI.

Conover took the loss in the circle, allowing 17 runs — seven earned — on 13 hits in 5 1/3 innings. She struck out three and walked one.

Caitlin Alberts got the final two outs but walked two and gave up a hit.

Lynnville-Sully 21, HLV 2, 6 innings

VICTOR — The Class 1A No. 2 Hawks plated 11 runs in the sixth inning to end the game early as L-S cranked out 18 hits and stole 10 bases to claim their first win of the season.

Conover had three hits and four RBIs at the plate and got the win in the circle. She allowed one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in six innings.

Jansen was 3-for-3 with five runs, four stolen bases and an RBI. McFarland chipped in three hits, two runs and two steals, Alberts had two hits, three runs and three steals and Keen homered, scored three times, had three RBIs and walked twice.

Noun Harder and James both had two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
243
Followers
119
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Newton Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Batting Average#Middle Class#Era#Noun Harder#Mcfarland And Brand#Lynnville Sully 3#Rockets#L S#Ebf#Class 1a#Conference#Freshman Makayla Tice#Coach Alberts#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Howards Grove, WIplymouth-review.com

Softball team makes debut in state rankings

Howards Grove appeared in the state softball rankings for the first time in program history. “To be honest I really didn’t know until one of my assistants told me,” coach Tom Heier said. “I think it’s amazing for the team as they work so hard to play team ball. Good signs for the future.” The Tigers, 13-1 after allowing just […]
Utah StateMonterey County Herald

Stewart completes freshman softball season for Utah State

Jessica Stewart rounded into an ace in the circle for the Utah State softball team, finishing as the team leader in earned run average at 4.64. The hard throwing right-hander won five games for Utah State, compiling four complete games and one shutout. In 95 innings, she recorded 56 strikeouts.
Sportsoxfordobserver.org

Softball team in tournament after regular season domination

Miami’s softball team is having perhaps its best season ever. The team has a school record of 46 wins and just eight losses, including a 36-2 in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). The RedHawks have dominated the MAC all season. Although a Division I NCAA softball game is normally seven innings,...
Clermont, FLOrlando Sentinel

Pictures: Eustis High Softball Wins State Championship

The FHSAA Class 4A State Championship Softball Finals game of Eustis High School versus Hernando High School at Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont on Friday, May 21, 2021. Eustis won the game 5-0 to capture the state championship title. (Stephen M. Dowell) Eustis High Softball Wins State Championship. Eustis High...
NBAShelby Reporter

Thompson’s season ends in first state tournament appearance since 2015

OXFORD – For the first time since 2015, the Thompson Warriors not only advanced to the state tournament in 2021 but were able to pick up a win on Thursday, May 20, at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. After falling into the loser’s bracket thanks to an opening 5-0 loss to bob...
Long Beach, CAlongbeachstate.com

Long Beach State Softball Makes 25th NCAA Tournament Appearance Starting Friday

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Long Beach State returns to the postseason after a one-season absence, making a 25th total NCAA appearance. The Beach earned the right with a three-game sweep of Cal State Fullerton to capture a ninth Big West Conference Championship with a 22-2 league record, and will start the Los Angeles Regional with a rematch against No. 2 UCLA.
Kent, OHrecord-courier.com

Five takeaways from the Kent State softball team's 2021 season

Despite losing their top returning pitcher and hitter to season-ending injuries, the 2021 Kent State softball team still managed to finish above .500 overall (27-26) and third in the Mid-American Conference with a 23-16 league mark. Since the MAC tournament was not played this spring, the Flashes' season ended with five wins in their last six games.
High SchoolRedlands Daily Facts

Inland high school softball rankings, May 21

1. NORCO (21-1) The Cougars have won 20 consecutive games and have a two-game lead in the Big VIII League. The Highlanders share the Baseline League lead but still have to face Etiwanda next week. Previous week: 2. 3. CHINO HILLS (15-5) The Huskies blanked Etiwanda to keep pace with...
SportsStar-Tribune

Kelly Walsh softball falls at state after battling back through loser's bracket

The inaugural season for the Kelly Walsh softball team didn’t end with the Trojans winning the state championship — Gillette did that by defeating Cheyenne Central in back-to-back championship games Saturday — but KW capped an impressive debut with a third-place finish at the first Wyoming State High School Softball Championships.
Sportschatsports.com

Softball state champion Eustis tops final Sentinel Super Six rankings

The Panthers, dominant in their final game while claiming the Class 4A championship, edged Orange City University to close out the 2021 season as the No. 1 team in the Orlando area Sentinel Super Six rankings. Eustis (27-1) won 5-0 against Brooksville Hernando (26-5) and finished the spring on a...